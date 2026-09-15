IND vs AFG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to claim an unassailable lead when they take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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Team India will tak on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to seal their second successive T20I series win when they take on Afghanistan in the second game of three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ‘visitors’ already began their campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win in the first T20I on Sunday.

Opener Abhishek Sharma was the star of the win on Sunday night with a 22-ball fifty en route to smashing 82 with 7 sixes to chase down the 157-run target with ease. The T20 World Cup 2026 champions endured back-to-back T20I series losses against Ireland and England earlier this year but have bounced back with a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe in July.

Read more: Mohammad Kaif and Sanjay Manjrekar slam Indian management for dropping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in first T20I against Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan have never defeated India in the T20I format of the game, suffering their 9th loss in 10 matches with one game at Asian Games 2023 washed out due to rain. The ‘home team’ in New Delhi will be desperate to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes alive of winning this series.

One major area of concern will be India’s fifth bowler in the absence of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube combined to fulfill this role but proved to be expensive in the first game.

Indians will once again bank on the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to fire in unison to seal the series in their favour. “You know, as a professional, I think when it changes, we just have to adapt as soon as possible. We need to get into that zone again and again because this is not the first time we are doing this. We keep on playing different formats and then we come back to T20 cricket, yeah, it takes a bit of time to get along with the game sometimes, but at the same time, you know, you need to be just calm and composed in the middle so that you get the best out of yourself,” said Kishan, who scored 42 in 33 balls in the 1st T20, in a video posted by BCCI.

! Friendship Cup zaroor hai, par muqabla 100% jaari hai ‍ Watch #AFGvIND 2nd T20I TODAY, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/VAmAITp6AA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 will take place on Tuesday, September 15.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 live streaming in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq