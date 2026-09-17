IND vs AFG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Team India are up 2-0 in the three-match T20I series ahead of the third and final game against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

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Team India will look to complete a series whitewash in third T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to complete a second successive T20I series whitewash when they take on Afghanistan in third game of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The T20 World Cup 2026 champions had defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in July this year.

Before than Shreyas Iyer as captain had suffered back-to-back series losses against Ireland and England immediately after taking over as skipper from Suryakumar Yadav, who had led India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title in March this year.

Indians have never lost a T20I match to Afghanistan in their history with 10 wins in 11 games till date with one match washed out at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. But Shreyas Iyer harped on the fact that Team India share a cordial relationship with Afghanistan both on and off the field.

“They are indomitable in their approach, and whenever they step onto the field, they always put the fight on with a smiling face. So, it’s obviously a great relationship and interaction which we have with them whenever they come to India, or we meet them in any of the ICC events,” Shreyas Iyer said at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“I had a brief interaction with Ibrahim as well yesterday. He was quite hungry and disappointed as well that they lost the series, but you could see the hunger that they wanted to win. They want to go ahead and improve their skill as much as possible. So yeah, it’s always a nice gesture when they come in here and perform to the best of their abilities and see to it that, you know, they win; they want to win the series. So, I’m glad that we get this opportunity to play with them now and then, and it’s a competitive series overall,” he added.

The ‘visitors’ have won both the first two T20I matches by a comfortable seven-wicket margin and could test out their bench strength for the inconsequential third match before heading to Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ke agle DHAMAKE ka intezaar hai! India take on Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I on 17th September. Don’t miss the action! Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND #India #VaibhavSooryavanshi #SirfJeetKaboolHai pic.twitter.com/43dzFDjCDr — FanCode (@FanCode) September 17, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20…

When is India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 will take place on Thursday, September 17.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 live streaming in India?

The India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Naveen-ul-Haq/Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi