IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20, Delhi Weather Updates: Will rain and thunderstorms halt Shreyas Iyer’s side

Rain and passing thunderstorms have been predicted for Tuesday ahead of the 2nd T20 match between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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Rain may interrupt 2nd T20 match between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20: Team India will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan when the two sides face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ‘visiting’ Indians are already up 1-0 in the series after their dominant seven-wicket win in the first T20I match on Sunday.

The two teams would consider themselves lucky that there was no interruption cause due to rain or wet weather in the 1st T20I match in the national capital. The pre-match training session of India and Afghanistan had been affected due to rain on Friday and Saturday and even Sunday’s game should possibilities of thunderstorms.

Unfortunately for the Indian cricket fans, the MET department are once again predicting possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday evening. According to the weather prediction for the 2nd T20I match, there is about 55 per cent possibility of rain on Tuesday and in addition to that, there are also about 33 per cent chances of thunderstorms in the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees on the day, with around 64 per cent cloud cover over the city. A total of 2.6mm of rain has been predicted for Tuesday in New Delhi.

Check New Delhi weather prediction for 2nd T20 between India and Afghanistan HERE…

The humidity level on Tuesday is going to be high around 76 per cent but by evening the chances of rain should come down to around 9 per cent. The largely clear weather in the evening with temperatures around 28 degrees will be good news for the cricket fans in Delhi.

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India have won 9 out of the 10 T20I matches against Afghanistan till date with only match getting washed out due to rain in Hangzhou at the Asian Games 2023.

‘Hosts’ Afghanistan will be welcoming India on the centre wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It will mean that the dimensions of boundaries on either side of the wicket is expected to be much more even.

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is once again expected to be batting paradise as we witnessed in the Indian innings of the 1st T20 match. If Indians manage to bat first, the fans should expect plenty of fireworks.