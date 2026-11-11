IND vs AFG ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming Info, Semifinal Match at Al Ameerat Cricket Ground: When, Where, How to Watch India U19 Vs Afghanistan U19 Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Team India will take on Group B toppers Afghanistan in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match at Al Ameerat Cricket Ground on Thursday.

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India U19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag. (Source: X)

India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Lakshya Raichandani’s Team India will eye a place in the final of ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 when they taken on Afghanistan in the semifinal match at the Al Ameerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. Indians qualified from Group A in second place with two wins and a loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their three league-stage matches.

The Indian colts bounced back well after losing a hard-fought clash to Pakistan Under-19 side by three wickets on Sunday. Led by Aaryavire Sehwag’s brilliant 160-run knock in the do-or-die Group A clash against UAE, Indians won their last league match by 70 runs.

Aaryavir, son of Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag, is the leading run-getter for Team India in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 so far with 252 runs in 3 innings with scores of 70 not out, 22 and 160 against Nepal, Pakistan and UAE respectively. Apart from Aaryavir, Arjun Rajput was the other significant scorer, with a brilliant 107 against Pakistan Under-19 side.

Indian pacer Ishan Sood and left-arm spinner Manal Chauhan have also been impressive, claiming eight and five wickets, respectively. India will look to the duo to deliver against an Afghanistan side that finished on top of Group B.

For the Afghans, Faisal Rahimi and Subhan Zakhail have shouldered much of the batting responsibility, while Noor Ali has been their standout bowler with 13 wickets. Amir Hamza has also chipped in with five wickets.

India have won the Under-19 Asia Cup a record eight times, including one shared title, and will be keen to add another final appearance to their campaign.

! ️ The next generation of Indian cricket stars are ready for the ultimate knockout test. Watch #AFGvIND in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup, Thursday 12th November 10:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 10, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match…

When is India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match will take place on Thursday, November 12.

Where is India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match will be held at Al Ameerat Cricket Ground.

What time will India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match start?

The India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match will begin at 1030am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10am.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match live streaming in India?

The India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs Afghanistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match Squads

India U19: Lakshya Raichandani (c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Arjun Rajput, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Yashveer Goud, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh

Afghanistan U19: Abidullah Nadarjan, Faridullah Ihsas, Subhan Zakhail, Noman Salarzai (wk), Shah Faisal Rahimi, Tahir Sarwary, Amir Hamza, Sohail Khan (c), Mohammad Ali, Abdullah Hamdard, Noor Ali Niazi, Sami Mubarez, Bilal Salimankhil, Lutfullah Mohammadi, Imran Mohammadi, Subhan Ali, Farid Zadran, Faisal Mubariz, Abidullah Abid, Hamza Khan Alikhil