IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2026: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play? India’s predicted XI for quarterfinal

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2026: Check India’s predicted playing XI for the quarterfinal against Afghanistan, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in focus.

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Shreyas Iyer-led India will face Afghanistan in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal on September 28. (Photo: IANS)

India will begin their Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket campaign when they face Afghanistan in the quarterfinal on Monday, September 28. The match will be played at the Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, with the action scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

India enter the knockout stage as the defending champions and will be led by Shreyas Iyer. Jasprit Bumrah is one of the experienced players in the team and so is young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is the biggest talking point ahead of the match.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance?

Vaibhav has attracted plenty of attention since making his international debut earlier this year. However, he could once again have to wait for his opportunity in the Asian Games quarterfinal.

India are expected to continue with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. With Ishan Kishan also available in the squad, there could be limited room for the 15-year-old batter in the playing XI.

Sooryavanshi has already shown his ability at the international level and was named Player of the Series during India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will therefore remain an important option for India if the team decides to make a change.

Bumrah likely to return

Jasprit Bumrah could return to the XI after being rested for India’s previous Asian Games match against Japan. His return would add more experience to the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh.

India are also expected to have multiple spin options, with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi providing variety in the bowling attack.

India’s predicted playing XI

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan look to challenge India

Afghanistan finished second in Group A to book their place in the quarterfinal. They started the competition with a win over Japan but later suffered a defeat against Nepal.

Meanwhile, India will look to carry their recent momentum into the knockout stage after completing a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan earlier in September.

With a semifinal place at stake, the quarterfinal will also provide another opportunity for India’s youngsters to make an impact on the Asian Games stage.