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IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal: When, where and how to watch India Vs Afghanistan?

The Indian team had won gold in cricket's debut at the Asian Games three years ago and now the men in blue will look to clinch back-to-back podium finishes

Written by: India.com News Desk
Published: September 27, 2026, 9:25 PM IST
IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal: When, where and how to watch India Vs Afghanistan?
India's captain Shreyas Iyer trains with teammates during a practice session ahead of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, September 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer’s Indian team will begin their men’s cricket campaign at the 2026 Asian Games when they face Afghanistan in the quarterfinal at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin tomorrow. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.

India enter the knockout stage as the defending champions. The men’s team won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, with the final against Afghanistan being washed out. India were awarded the gold medal because they had the higher seeding.

Read more: Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh lead India’s medal charge, here's the full roundup

The Shreyas Iyer-led side received a direct entry into the quarterfinals along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Afghanistan, meanwhile, reached the last eight after finishing second in Group A. They had beaten Japan but lost to Nepal during the group stage.

Monday’s game comes only a few weeks after India and Afghanistan met in a three-match T20I series in Delhi. India won all three matches to complete a 3-0 series sweep, giving Iyer his first series victory as India’s T20I captain. The two sides therefore know plenty about each other going into the Asian Games clash.

India also had one more T20 outing in Japanese conditions before the Asian Games. They played hosts Japan in a rain-affected five-over match in Sano on September 22 and won by two runs. That game gave the Indian players some experience of the local conditions ahead of the quarterfinal.

The Indian squad has plenty of T20 experience with players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh part of the team. Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also in the squad after a strong IPL season.

A notable obstacle could the rain, which could be a major concern during India’s Asian Games T20 quarterfinal against Afghanistan in Nisshin on Monday. AccuWeather has forecast a 91% chance of rain and a 22% chance of thunderstorms during the daytime, when the match is scheduled to take place.

The forecast also points to humid conditions, with temperatures around 21 to 25 degree Celsius. Another forecast has predicted light rain and broken clouds in Nisshin

When and where to watch?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games men’s T20 quarterfinal match will start from 10:00AM (IST) onwards on Monday, September 28 and live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.

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India.com News Desk

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