IND vs AFG 2026 3rd T20, Delhi Weather Updates: Will rain spoil Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s home debut

The MET department is predicting possibility of rain and thunderstorms in New Delhi for the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan on Thursday.

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Rain and thunderstorms can affect 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20: Team India are set to face off against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I match of the three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. With the series already in the bag of Shreyas Iyer’s side, the Indians could experiment with their playing 11 which might mean Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his home debut in international cricket.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter has turned out in six T20I matches for India so far – three in England and three in Zimbabwe. If Sooryavanshi does get an opportunity to play in the third T20I match on Thursday, he will become the youngest cricketer to play in a T20I match in India.

But the biggest concern for the cricket fans ahead of Sooryavanshi’s first appearance in India will be the weather in New Delhi. The two sides have been lucky that rain has stayed away from the first two T20I matches on Sunday and Tuesday after their training sessions on Friday and Saturday last week were both affected by rain.

There is once again around 33 per cent possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday evening. The maximum temperature on match day will be 32 degrees which is expected to come down to around 25 degrees by the time the match begins at 730pm IST.

The MET department are predicting around 44 per cent cloud cover and about 55 per cent possibility of rain on Thursday. The good news is that by evening, the possibility of rain is expected to come down to around 40 per cent.

Check New Delhi weather update for India vs Afghanistan 2026 3rd T20 HERE…

But the cloud cover by evening will rise to around 84 per cent with the humidity hovering around 70 per cent as well, increasingly the possibility of some passing showers.

Like the first two T20I matches, the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium should be good one for the batters as the ‘visitors’ Team India have displayed in the series. India have won both the matches comfortably with a seven-wicket margin.

The dimensions of Arun Jaitley Stadium mean that Indians have enjoyed hitting sixes here – led by Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does get an opportunity in the playing 11, the fans can expect plenty of fireworks with his bat as well.