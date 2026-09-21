IND vs JAP Live Streaming Info, One-off T20I Match at Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Japan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

T20 World Cup champions Team India will face Japan for the first time in a T20I match for the Suzuki Cup at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

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Team India will take on Japan in one-off T20I match for Suzuki Cup on Tuesday. (Source: X)

India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I: In a historic first for the reigning T20 World Cup champions Team India, they will take on Japan in a one-off T20I match for the ‘Suzuki Cup’ at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Kanto, Japan, on Tuesday. The clash is the first-ever T20I match between India and Japan, marking the launch of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations.

Shreyas Iyer’s side, fresh after winning the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi with a 3-0 margin, will consider this clash as a warm-up ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign which begins on September 28. India are the defending gold medallist in the men’s and women’s cricket event at the Asian Games.

The contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, September 22, will also mark the launch of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations. With the action getting underway early in India at 9.30 am, fans can catch the historic encounter live on Star Sports Network.

Tokyo will see some of India’s top cricket stars, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, among others, with the Japanese players set to face a full-strength Indian side.

With a first-ever India-Japan T20I, the reigning world champions in action and the 75th anniversary celebrations adding to the occasion, the Suzuki Cup promises to be a watershed moment in the cricketing relationship between India and Japan and the sport in general.

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Here are all the details about India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match…

When is India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match going to take place?

The India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match will take place on Tuesday, September 22.

Where is India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match going to take place?

The India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match will be held at Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto.

What time will India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match start?

The India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match will begin at 930am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 9am.

Where can I watch India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app in India.

India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I match Predicted 11

India: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Japan: Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze