IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Blair Tickner equals world record with 4 sixes, joins Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah in elite ODI list

Blair Tickner smashed four sixes in his 34-run knock against India in Auckland, joins Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah in elite ODI list. Read on to know the full story.

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IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Blair Tickner equals world record with bat (Image source: AP)

Blair Tickner equals world record: New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner turned out to be the surprise hero with the bat in the 1st ODI against India at Eden Park, Auckland. The No.11 batter, who had never hit a six in international cricket before, smashed 4 huge sixes and equalled a big world record.

Tickner scored a brilliant 34 runs off just 23 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes. With this knock, he equalled the record for most sixes by a No.11 batter in an ODI innings. Before him, only two batters had done this in ODI history.

Tickner Joins Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah in elite list

Blair Tickner has now joined Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah in a very special list.

Mohammad Amir had hit 4 sixes in his 58-run knock off 28 balls against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in 2016. Naseem Shah had smashed 4 sixes in his 51-run knock off 44 balls against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2025. Naseem had come in as a concussion substitute for Haris Rauf in that match.

Now Tickner has become the third No.11 batter in ODI history to hit 4 sixes in one innings. Interestingly, all three knocks came in losing causes.

How Tickner smashed Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar

Tickner walked out to bat when New Zealand were in big trouble at 146/9 in 35.1 overs. Glenn Phillips had just been dismissed for 30 by Arshdeep Singh.

Tickner started slowly. He played three dot balls, then opened his account with a four. His first six came against Gurnoor Brar. He smashed Brar over the very short long-on boundary for a maximum.

But the real fireworks came against Arshdeep Singh. In Arshdeep’s last over, Tickner went on a rampage. He first hit a slot ball over long-on for a six. Then he smashed another six over long-off. Arshdeep then bowled a wide and a yorker, but Tickner was not going to stop. On the fourth ball, he hit another six over long-on. Arshdeep ended up giving away 23 runs in that over, even after taking 4 wickets in the match.

Tickner and Jacob Duffy added a superb 39-run partnership for the last wicket. This was the highest partnership of the New Zealand innings. Without Tickner, New Zealand would have been bowled out for less than 150.

Tickner misses New Zealand record by just 1 run

Tickner needed just 1 more run to break the record for most runs by a No.11 Kiwi batter in ODIs. Before him, three New Zealand No.11 batters had scored 34 runs.

In 1994, Chris Pringle had scored an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls against West Indies in Guwahati. In 2007, Jeetan Patel had scored 34 off 38 balls against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup semi-final. Now Tickner has also scored 34 and joined them.

His 34 is also the second-highest score by a No.11 batter against India in ODIs. The record belongs to West Indies legend Joel Garner, who had scored 37 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester in the 1983 World Cup.

This was Tickner’s highest score in international cricket. He has batted 19 times in international cricket before this, and his previous best was just 18 not out.

Before this match, Tickner had hit only 9 sixes in his whole career – first-class, List A and T20s combined. He had hit only 3 sixes in white-ball domestic cricket before November 4. He made his professional debut in March 2015.

In the end, Tickner was dismissed by Gurnoor Brar after some fun banter between the two. But by then, he had already created history and given New Zealand a fighting total of 185.