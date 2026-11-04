IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Anshul Kamboj star as India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in rain-hit match, take 1-0 lead

Virat Kohli and Anshul Kamboj starred as India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the rain-hit 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-1st-odi-virat-kohli-anshul-kamboj-star-as-india-beat-new-zealand-by-5-wickets-in-rain-hit-match-take-1-0-lead-8542146/ Copy

India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in rain-hit match, take 1-0 lead (Photo: BCCI)

Team India made a winning start to the five-match ODI series. In the first ODI played at Eden Park in Auckland, India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets. Rain played spoilsport in the game, and India were given a revised target of 143 runs in 32 overs under the DLS method, which the team chased down comfortably. With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

It was a complete team performance. Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball with 4 wickets, while Virat Kohli starred with the bat with a brilliant 74 runs. Captain Shubman Gill also played a captain’s knock and supported Kohli in the chase.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rain had delayed the toss by 10 minutes, but the weather cleared in time for the start.

India’s fast bowlers were on fire from the start. New Zealand never got going and were bowled out for just 185 runs in 40.2 overs.

Tim Seifert was the top scorer for New Zealand with 38 runs off 43 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Daryl Mitchell made 28 runs, while Glenn Phillips scored 30 runs. Will Young was dismissed early for just 9 runs.

But the biggest shock came at the end. When New Zealand were struggling at 146/9, No.11 batter Blair Tickner played a stunning cameo. He smashed 34 runs off just 23 balls with 1 four and 4 huge sixes and added a 39-run last-wicket partnership to take New Zealand to 185.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was the star bowler with 4 wickets for 70 runs in 10 overs. Young pacer Gurnoor Brar picked up 3 wickets, while Anshul Kamboj was superb with his tight bowling – 2 wickets for just 22 runs in 10 overs with 2 maidens and 46 dot balls.

Rohit Sharma falls for duck, Kohli-Gill rescue India

Chasing 186 runs, India had a bad start. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a 6-ball duck by Kyle Jamieson in the very first over. Mitchell Santner took a superb diving catch at mid-off.

After that, captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli took control of the chase. Both batted with great calm and added a 53-run partnership for the second wicket. When India were at 54/1 in 10.5 overs, rain stopped play once again.

After a long break, the match was reduced. India got a new DLS target of 167 runs in 40 overs, which was later revised to 143 runs in 32 overs as rain kept coming.

Kohli’s classy 74 seals the win for India

After the restart, Kohli and Gill continued to bat beautifully. Kohli was in full flow and smashed boundaries all around the ground. He scored a superb 74 runs off just 51 balls before Jacob Duffy dismissed him. Duffy struck twice in one dramatic over to give New Zealand some hope.

Chasing targets, setting standards. Virat Kohli makes it look all too effortless! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/qna13184JZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

Gill also played a solid 37 runs knock and supported Kohli from the other end. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Duffy for 15, but by then India needed only 7 runs to win.

Axar Patel was also dismissed cheaply, but KL Rahul and Naman Dhir kept their calm and took India over the line. India reached the target in 22.4 overs and won the match by 5 wickets.

Anshul Kamboj was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

Leading the charge with the ball Anshul Kamboj bags the Player of the Match honours for his exceptional bowling performance in the 1st ODI against New Zealand Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iZN2Y53Nur #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/8Nho0HwiKf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2026

India will now look to make it 2-0 in the 2nd ODI, while New Zealand will look to bounce back strongly.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 185 all out in 40.2 overs (Tim Seifert 38, Blair Tickner 34, Glenn Phillips 30; Arshdeep Singh 4/70, Gurnoor Brar 3 wickets, Anshul Kamboj 2/22)

India: 143/5 in 22.4 overs – DLS Target 143 in 32 overs (Virat Kohli 74 off 51, Shubman Gill 37; Jacob Duffy 3 wickets)