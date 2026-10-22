IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Bevon Jacobs reacts after smashing 96-metre six off Arshdeep Singh

Star New Zealand player Bevon Jacobs reacts after smashing a 96-metre six off Arshdeep Singh's delivery in the first T20I match of the series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Bavon Jacobs' six off Arshdeep Singh's delivery in 1st T20I (Image - X)

The Indian team is taking on New Zealand in the first match of the T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. New Zealand batted first in this match, where they scored 225 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.

During the match, star New Zealand player Bevon Jacobs played a spectacular shot on Arshdeep Singh’s delivery as the distance of the shot was 96-metre off the first ball he faced. Meanwhile, New Zealand batters’ showcased an impressive batting performance, which helped them to score 225 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Speaking about Bevon Jacobs’ innings, he scored 31 runs off 16 balls, including 3 sixes at a strike rate of 193.75.

Here’s what he said about his smashing a first-ball six off Arshdeep Singh’s delivery in the first T20I match. “I mean absolutely. It was pretty cool to get out there and get started like that and continue on what the boys at the top left on the table, so that was pretty cool.”

Bevon Jacobs opened up about having Glenn Phillips on the other hand with him in New Zealand’s innings. “Look, I think I was obviously surrounded by a lot of experience there with GP going off as well and keeping my head on straight, and I think just the way I tried to make sure I could keep counter-attacking and build off what the boys had started on with that platform.”

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert gave New Zealand a strong start by scoring 65 runs in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got some early swing with the new ball. Jacobs said the pitch helped the bowlers a little at the start, but it became easier to bat on later.

“Look, obviously I think with the new ball it’s always going to offer something a little bit more. There was a bit of swing and a little bit off the surface, but obviously as the ball got older I think it became quite a true surface, and the boys really made that count and obviously we got a good total on the board.”

New Zealand scored 225/4 in the first T20I, which is the highest total for them against India and also the highest at the Hagley Oval. Bevon Jacobs added that the total is enough to defend, and he was confident the bowlers had their plans in place.

“Absolutely. We know what to expect from the wicket and obviously the bowlers are going to have a good plan of attack to go about this next innings.”