IND vs NZ 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna reveals India’s approach to WTC final race, says ‘One game at a time’

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has opened up on the team's WTC Final hopes, explaining why India are focusing on one match at a time ahead of the New Zealand Test series.

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India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna (Image: X)

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has made it clear the team is not getting carried away by their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) table. With India currently placed fourth, the pacer said the focus is on winning matches and following the right approach rather than worrying too much about the points table.

India are taking on New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, where they will look to make a strong start to the series. Prasidh believes the team needs to concentrate on one match at a time and keep improving its performance to reach its target in the championship.

Speaking to the broadcasters before the start of play on Day 1, the fast bowler explained that the players are aware of the WTC standings but do not want them to become a distraction.

“Yeah, ultimately we are looking at the table, obviously, but we’re looking at it as one game at a time because we’re thinking about how we can set right processes for us to end up in the right place that we want to be at,” he said.

Prasidh Krishna Highlights India’s Pace-Bowling Strength

Prasidh also spoke about the importance of India’s fast bowlers working together during the New Zealand tour. With several pacers in the squad, he believes sharing knowledge and learning from each other’s experiences can help everyone improve.

The Indian speedster said training together in different conditions gives the bowlers an opportunity to understand each other’s strengths and exchange useful inputs.

“Absolutely. I think even here we have quite a few fast bowlers here. It’s really great to be working with each other, amongst each other, in different conditions, get to know each other better, help each other. So all of those things just pushes you to a place where you’re always learning and wanting to get better,” Prasidh said.

The pacer also has some experience of playing in New Zealand conditions, having travelled there earlier with the India A team. Although rain affected that assignment, he feels the current squad has had enough time to prepare for the Test series.

Prasidh Krishna Talks About Preparation In New Zealand

Prasidh said the team has used the time before the opening Test to get familiar with the local conditions. He also appeared relaxed about the preparations despite the weather interruptions during his earlier visit.

“It’s been great, came here for the A game, bit of rain there, didn’t do much. But I think we’ve had enough time. Good prep, getting to know the conditions a little better over the last week. Yeah, having fun otherwise,” he said.

Basin Reserve Pitch Excites India Pacer

The Basin Reserve surface in Wellington is expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers, with grass on the pitch likely to make batting challenging. Prasidh, however, was keen to have a closer look at the wicket before forming an opinion.

“Not really, but I’m going to go have a look at the pitch. As a fast bowler, so I’ll enjoy looking at that way,” he said.