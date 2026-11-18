IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Gurnoor Brar could replace Prasidh Krishna in playing XI

Sunil Gavaskar has explained why Gurnoor Brar could get an opportunity in India's Playing XI against New Zealand if Prasidh Krishna is not fully fit.

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IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar backs Gurnoor Brar ahead of Prasidh Krishna (Photo: BCCI)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Gurnoor Brar’s inclusion in India’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand is mainly due to the conditions expected in the country. The former opener also feels the young pacer could get an opportunity if Prasidh Krishna is not fully fit for the opening match.

India have added Brar to the squad in place of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, indicating that the team management wants an additional pace option for the New Zealand conditions. With pitches likely to offer assistance to fast bowlers through bounce and movement, Brar’s ability to bowl quick could prove useful.

However, Gavaskar believes Krishna’s fitness and lack of match practice could also have played a role in the selection decision.

Sunil Gavaskar Explains Gurnoor Brar’s Selection

Krishna has not featured in competitive cricket since suffering an injury during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati earlier this year. Although the Karnataka pacer brings valuable pace and bounce to India’s attack, he may need more time to regain full match fitness.

Gavaskar feels Brar could be considered if Krishna is not ready to play. The former India captain also pointed out that Brar has been playing regularly and is better prepared from a match-fitness perspective.

“Kuldeep’s exclusion was purely condition-based, and Brar can take advantage of the pace and bounce on these pitches as we saw in the ODIs. Also, Prasidh Krishna is coming in without much match practice off his injury, and so he may not be fully ready. Brar has been playing and is match-ready, and is perhaps why he has been included so that he can take Prasidh Krishna’s place,” Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.

Gavaskar Backs Devdutt Padikkal For No.3 Spot

Gavaskar also shared his views on India’s batting order and backed Devdutt Padikkal to continue at No.3 in the Test side. The left-handed batter strengthened his position with two centuries in two matches against Sri Lanka and also performed well in the warm-up games.

His recent performances have put him ahead of Sai Sudharsan, who has struggled to deliver consistent results in Test cricket. Gavaskar believes Padikkal has done enough to secure the important batting position, while Sudharsan needs more experience at the highest level.

“Padikkal has secured the No.3 position with the way he batted in Sri Lanka and even in the warm-up matches. Sai Sudharsan has been up and down in Tests. He needs more experience to solidify himself in Test cricket,” Gavaskar said.

Padikkal Credits Gavaskar’s Advice For His Growth

Padikkal has also spoken about the guidance he received from Gavaskar over the years. The Karnataka batter said their conversations helped him understand the importance of preparation, patience and spending long periods at the crease.

“Obviously, I’ve had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do. As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you’re batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I’ve had with him,” Padikkal said in an interview with Star Sports.

India will look to finalise their best combination for the New Zealand series, with Brar’s possible role and Padikkal’s place in the batting order among the key selection talking points.