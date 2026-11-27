IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Tom Blundell becomes first wicketkeeper after 12 years to score fifty vs Indians

NZ wicketkeeper Tom Blundell put on unbeaten 62 runs with Glenn Phillips on Day 1 of the 2nd Test vs India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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New Zealan wicketkeeper Tom Blundell en route to scoring 53 on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs India at Christchurch. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India were once again left frustrated after winning the toss electing to bat first on Day 1 of the 2nd Test vs New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. After reducing the home team to 184 for 5 in the third session, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and all-rounder Glenn Phillips kept Indians at bay with their unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Blundell, playing in his 50th Test, went to stumps at 53 not out off 117 balls with six fours, while Phillips was batting on 36 off 64 balls with 5 fours. He has become the first Black Caps wicketkeeper to post a fifty-plus score against India in New Zealand after 12 years. The last Kiwi wicketkeeper to achieve this feat was BJ Watling, who had scored 124 in 367 balls against India at Wellington back in 2014.

The 36-year-old is the sixth New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter overall to score a Test fifty against India. He joined the likes of Ian Smith, Adam Parore, Brendon McCullum, Kruger van Wyk and Watling. Smith ended his Test career with one century and two fifties against India, McCullum scored one century and one fifty as a wicketkeeper-batter.

Tom Blundell is oldest NZ wicketkeeper to score fifty vs India

Blundell has also become the oldest New Zealand wicketkeeper to post a fifty-plus score against India in Tests at 36 years and 87 days of age. He beat the record of Smith, who was 32 years and 159 days when he smashed 173 off 136 balls in Auckland in 1990.

But the Black Caps wicketkeeper knows that the job is only half-done as he resumes his innings on the second day on Saturday. “If you look at it tomorrow me and Glenn have got a big job if we can carry on that partnership and get us above 300 and 300-plus would be ideal,” Blundell told the media after the second day’s play.

“But the Indian bowlers, they bowled pretty well all day. It’s pretty tough out there facing all of them with that nipping ball but I thought you know all of them bowled really well,” he said.

The partnership between Blundell and Phillips was critical after the home team were reduced to 184 for 5 in the final session with Washington Sundar dismissing Daryl Mitchell, caught at leg-slip by Dhruv Jurel.

WATCH Washington Sundar dismiss Daryl Mitchell HERE…

Washington Sundar gets the dangerous Daryl Mitchell! Dhruv Jurel makes no mistake at leg slip with a sharp catch. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/fQf4mHeIKc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026

Blundell has only represented New Zealand in Test cricket since 2024 – when he played the last of his 9 T20I matches while his 12th and last ODI came in 2023. Before this Test, Blundell had 2502 runs in 49 Tests at an average of 33.81 with 6 hundreds and 12 fifties.

“At times I do find it hard just being a one format cricketer. You go through periods where you might not play Test cricket for three or four months and then all of a sudden you’re playing Test cricket in India,” Blundell said.

“So it can be quite challenging at times but I feel my game’s in a really good spot. It just needs a bit of game time and that was nice today to be able to spend you know time out there and get a bit of the rhythm back I guess,” he added.

The first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw at Basin Reserve in Wellington.