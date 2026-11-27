IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal sets new world record, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar at Christchurch

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has become just the second cricketer to play his first 33 Tests since debut at different venues on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs New Zealand at Christchurch.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-2026-2nd-test-yashasvi-jaiswal-sets-new-world-record-surpasses-sachin-tendulkar-at-christchurch-8548435/ Copy

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set a new world record even before getting an opportunity to bat in the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. Jaiswal has become only the second player in the history of Test cricket to play his first 33 games at different venues surpassing the record of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The Mumbai opener made his Test debut for India against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau on July 12 back in 2023, and has since played 33 Tests for the side. All 33 of his Tests for India have been played at different venues. Jaiswal had played his first Test on New Zealand soil at Basin Reserve in Wellington last week and scored 85 in 89 balls.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also played each of his first 33 Tests for India at different venues, whereas Sachin Tendulkar played all of his first 32 Tests for India at different venues.

In the list of players with the most consecutive Tests at different venues from their debut, Manjrekar, Jaiswal and Tendulkar are followed by former India pacer Javagal Srinath and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin.

Srinath and Ramdin had played their first 24 Tests at different venues for India and the West Indies, respectively.

Most Tests at different venues since debut

Name Years Team Venues Sanjay Manjrekar 1987-1994 India 33 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2023-2026 India 33 Sachin Tendulkar 1989-1994 India 32 Javagal Srinath 1991-1996 India 24 Denesh Ramdin 2005-2008 West Indies 24

RRoyals Masti https://t.co/B18DcjY5vf — Team Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvi_j) November 26, 2026

Jaiswal can surpass Manjrekar and claim the sole world record if he plays in the opening Test against Australia in the first game of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series next year at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur in January.

In 32 Tests before Christchurch, Jaiswal has scored 2697 runs in 58 innings at an average of 48.16 with 7 centuries and 14 fifties. He has also turned out in 6 ODIs and 23 T20I matches for Team India in his career so far.

Meanwhile, New Zealand ended the opening day of the 2nd Test at 246 for 5 thanks to half-centuries from captain Tom Latham (59) and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (53 not out), who put on unbeaten 62 runs for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who was batting on 36 at stumps.

For India, Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers on the opening day with figures of 2 for 52 in 21 overs while debutant Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar claimed one wicket each.