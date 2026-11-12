IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: Auqib Nabi backs ‘skill’ over ‘pace’ to succeed against Black Caps

Auqib Nabi picked up his first two wickets in international cricket in the second ODI match against New Zealand at Wellington last week.

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Team India pacer Auqib Nabi celebrates claiming a wicket in 4th ODI vs New Zealand. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi had to wait till his 3rd ODI match to claim his maiden wicket in international cricket. After a slow start in ODI cricket with Team India, Nabi was finally on the mark – claiming 2 for 31 in 7 overs as Indians won a rain-hit clash by 4 runs (DLS method) at Hnry Stadium in Wellington last week.

The Delhi Capitals seam bowler picked up both New Zealand openers – Will Young and in-form Tim Seifert – to reduce the home side to 11 for 2 in the second ODI match. The Indian went on to bundle out of the Black Caps for 134 in 41 overs.

Nabi knows that he is not the quickest of pace bowlers and backed his ‘skills’ to make a mark at the international level. The J&K pacer bowls in the 130kmph range but ended up as last season’s highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy with 60 wickets at an average of 12.65 to lead his side to a historic title.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday, Nabi was asked if he plans to increase his pace.

“Obviously, if you have the pace, it’s very good. But my skill, I back that. I have done well in domestic cricket. Here, I have come on skill. If there is pace, it is a plus factor. But I back my skill. What I did well in domestic will be useful here as well,” Nabi said in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

FIRST ODI WICKET! A dream start for Auqib Nabi as he sends Tim Seifert packing for a duck! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/vVR8am7ydl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026

Nabi has got the opportunity to bowl in the nets to Indian batting legends Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on the tour of New Zealand. “Actually, this is my first time putting a ball in New Zealand. So, it is a little different here. Here, you have to depend more on the seam movement. Because the top level batsmen play swing. So, that was their feedback (the trio).

“Here, if you do scramble seam or hit the deck, there is a chance to get more wickets here. That is what they told me,” Nabi added.

Auqib Nabi to stay back for Test series vs New Zealand

Nabi has been asked to stay back with the side to help the team’s preparations ahead of the two-Test series beginning November 19 at Wellington. “It is very beneficial for all of us because we gain experience on how to bowl with the red ball in these conditions. Being around the national team is always an enriching experience, and there is a lot to learn,” he said.

Nabi said that bowling in good areas and staying disciplined is the key irrespective of the surface. “Regardless of the pitch, you have to bowl good deliveries, whether it is a helpful wicket or a flat track. Your objective remains bowling in good areas. Even when the wicket offers assistance, you still have to bowl with great discipline, because you can easily concede runs if you are not disciplined,” the DC pacer said.