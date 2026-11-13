IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: Head coach Gautam Gambhir concerned about another Indian batting collapse

Team India were bowled out for just 89 in reply to New Zealand's 333 in the fourth ODI match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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Ishan Kishan reacts after getting bowled in the 4th ODI vs New Zealand on Friday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI: Team India might be leading the ODI series against New Zealand 2-1 but they have been given a major wake up call after their massive 244-run loss in the 4th ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Shreyas Iyer’s side were bundled out for just 89 in reply to Black Caps total of 333 in 50 overs.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t mince his words and said the Indian batting collapse was definitely ‘concerning’. Gambhir reiterated that the conditions in New Zealand might be similar to those in South Africa where the ODI World Cup 2027 will be held next year.

The Indian head coach felt that the manner and speed of the batting collapse, rather than the low total, was a matter of worry.

“You’re always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. Why won’t I be concerned? These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup,” Gambhir said at the post-match press conference at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

“The bigger concern is not the runs. It’s how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern,” he added.

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Before their capitulation on Friday, India had struggled to chase down a modest total in the 2nd ODI in Wellington last week. Indians had slumped to 111 for 7 while chasing 135 to win before rain forced an early end to the contest.

Gambhir highlighted that the first 10 overs were challenging for the batters in New Zealand conditions. “If you get 35 or 40 in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, that is also good enough. Here, it’s probably the most difficult time,” Gambhir said.

“I thought, more than the wobble seam, it’s the areas that have probably created problems for us. It was that length where you couldn’t go forward, you couldn’t go back. It was that half-half length,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir praises Matt Henry’s approach

The star of New Zealand’s win was pacer Matt Henry, who broke the back of Indian chase by claiming three wickets in his opening over, which included getting Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer out for ducks.

“He got Rohit in the slips and then got Virat and Shreyas beaten on the inside edge. That is something we need to learn, how consistently we can hit the stumps and keep hitting those pads as well,” Gambhir said about Henry.

The Indian head coach was also critical about the Indian fielding, especially the back-to-back drops that benefitted Will Young. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan dropped Young off the bowling of Auqib Nabi in successive deliveries but the New Zealand opener went on to top-score with 125 off 108 balls.

“He got those two chances and made the most of it. Things could have been a lot different, but there’s always hindsight to what you do. We dropped catches, no one else did. So we had to pay for it,” Gambhir said.

The fifth and final ODI match will also take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.