IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: Pacer Matt Henry reveals frustration ahead of comeback bid

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry could make a comeback into the side for the 4th ODI against Team India at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Pacer Matt Henry is highest-ranked New Zealand bowler currently in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers at the No. 3 position, behind only Australia’s Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s Marco Jensen. But Henry has been unlucky with injuries in the build-up to the two-match Test series against India beginning in Wellington on November 19.

The 34-year-old fast bowler has claimed 152 wickets in 35 Tests at an average of 26.04 with 8 five-wicket hauls to his name. He is now ready to leave his injury troubles behind ahead of the home Test series and the last two ODI matches against Team India.

Henry had suffered a concussion following a training-ground collision with teammate Devon Conway, forcing him to miss the first ODI against India. However, the pacer has reported progressed well since then and is set to return for the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

“Yeah, I’ve been a little bit unlucky. So thankfully, progressing well with the head,” he said ahead of Friday’s fourth ODI against India.

Team India are currently leading the series 2-0 with the third ODI washed out without a ball getting bowled in Hamilton on Tuesday. “It’s been a bit frustrating, obviously pushing things back. But the main thing is we’ve still got plenty of cricket to play. And no, it’s just been a really exciting summer,” he added.

Henry, who will return for the fourth ODI, has been named in New Zealand’s 14-member squad for the Test series as well, along with Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell – all recovering from their respective injuries.

The pacer is not concerned about a minor quadriceps issue and has taken a cautious approach ahead of a packed international calendar. “Yeah, no, not too concerned. That was nothing too major. It’s just we’ve got a lot of cricket coming up. So being just smart about that. So that was fine after a couple of days,” Henry said.

Collision with Devon Conway was not ideal: Matt Henry

Speaking about the collision with Conway during practice ahead of the 1st ODI, Henry said both players had a ‘blind spot’. “Yeah, no, it wasn’t ideal. We’re just doing some fielding and unfortunately just both have a bit of a blind spot, so managed to have a big head clash with Dev, which was not great. So haven’t seen Dev yet.

“He’s obviously been at home, so looking forward to catching up with him and make sure he’s all right as well,” he said.

With New Zealand – former WTC champions – set to play 10 Tests between now and March, Henry acknowledged that managing workload of fast bowlers would not be a challenge, given the depth of the squad. “At this stage, we’ll get into camp. And we’ll look to play every game we can. But we’ll probably play it as we see it. We’ve obviously got a lot of bowlers.

“We’ve got a big squad as well. And we know we’ve got a lot of cricket too. So managing the workload is always going to be a challenge. With so much cricket to be played. But it is a moving thing. And just communication throughout will be key,” Henry said.