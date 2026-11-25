Aakash Chopra questions Shubman Gill’s explanation for dropping Mohammed Siraj in Wellington Test

Aakash Chopra questions Shubman Gill's decision to drop Mohammed Siraj from the Wellington Test, saying the experienced pacer deserved another opportunity.

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Aakash Chopra questions Shubman Gill's explanation for dropping Mohammed Siraj (Photo: X)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions over India captain Shubman Gill’s decision to leave out Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Gill had told him that the experienced pacer was dropped owing to his recent form but Chopra wasn’t entirely convinced by the logic.

The former cricketer believes that a player’s poor form should not automatically lead to his exclusion, especially when he has experience of performing in difficult overseas conditions. Chopra also questioned whether Siraj was given enough opportunities to regain his rhythm ahead of the important Test match.

India’s decision to go ahead without Siraj became a major talking point during the Wellington Test, which ended in a draw on November 23.

Aakash Chopra Questions Shubman Gill’s Explanation On Siraj

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra discussed Gill’s comments about Siraj’s omission. He said he was willing to accept the captain’s explanation but felt that the team management should have considered giving the senior fast bowler another opportunity.

Chopra acknowledged that Siraj’s recent bowling form had not been at its best. However, he questioned whether that was a strong enough reason to keep him out of the playing XI.

“However, was it a good enough reason?” Chopra asked while discussing Gill’s explanation.

He further explained that Siraj’s form could have improved if he had been allowed to play rather than spending the match on the sidelines.

Chopra Says Siraj Needed Match Opportunities

The former India opener also pointed out that players cannot regain their confidence and rhythm simply by sitting on the bench.

“The form won’t come by sitting on the bench,” Chopra said.

Chopra felt that India could have backed Siraj despite his recent struggles, particularly because the team had decided to play four specialist fast bowlers in Wellington.

He also raised questions about the match readiness of the other pace options. Akash Deep was returning after spending a considerable period away from match action, while Prasidh Krishna was making his comeback after an injury break.

According to Chopra, their performances in practice sessions were not enough to judge how well they would perform under actual match conditions.

What Did Shubman Gill Say About Mohammed Siraj?

After the first Test, Gill explained that Siraj was left out because the team management wanted to select bowlers who were in better form.

The Indian captain also admitted that informing Siraj about the decision was difficult because of their friendship. However, he maintained that team selection had to be based on the combination and form of the available players.

India will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test of the series, starting November 27. It remains to be seen whether Siraj returns to the playing XI for the upcoming match.