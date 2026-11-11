IND vs NZ 2026: After rain-hit 3rd ODI, Team India splits into two groups for ODI and Test series – Check full list

After the rain-hit 3rd ODI, Team India has split into two groups. Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the last two ODIs in Mount Maunganui, while Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have left for Wellington for Test preparation.

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IND vs NZ 2026: Team India splits into two groups for ODI and Test series (Photo: IANS)

IND vs NZ 2026: Team India has split into two groups after the third ODI against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Hamilton. One group will travel to Mount Maunganui for the remaining two ODIs, while the other group has headed to Wellington to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

India will play the fourth and fifth ODIs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15. After that, the two-match Test series will begin on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Shreyas Iyer New Captain, Ishan Kishan Vice-Captain

There is a big change in leadership for the final two ODIs. Shubman Gill led the team in the first three matches, but now Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain. Ishan Kishan has been named as his deputy, or vice-captain, for the remaining two matches.

Three new faces have also joined the team. Tilak Varma, Yash Thakur and Kumar Kushagra have been added to the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir will stay with the ODI team. He will travel with the squad to Mount Maunganui for the matches on November 13 and 15.

Gill, Rahul And Kamboj Leave For Wellington

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj will not play in the final two ODIs. All three were selected only for the first three matches. They have now left for Wellington to prepare for the Test series.

Nitish Reddy, who was part of the first ODI, will also join the Test camp. Mohammed Siraj will join the Test group later.

The Test series is very important for India. Both Tests will play a big role in India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. With only a few days left before the first Test, the team management wants the Test players to get maximum practice time.

Coaching Staff Also Split Into Two Groups

It is not just the players, the coaching staff has also been split into two groups. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed this in the press conference in Hamilton.

“[The plan] can still change, but as far as I know, obviously Gautam will have to be here – the one-day World Cup is coming [in 2027], so he will be staying here, and probably Sairaj will stay here,” Kotak said.

He further added, “Me, Morne and some other staff will go to Wellington. That’s the plan, but like I said, Gautam will make the final decision. It can change, but this is how it will likely be.”

This means Gambhir and spin coach Sairaj Bahutule will stay with the ODI team, while Kotak and fast bowling coach Morne Morkel will handle the Test camp in Wellington.

Kotak also revealed that three fast bowlers will stay back to help the Test team. “I think three bowlers,” Kotak said. “Gurnoor, maybe Nabi, and I think Arsh is also staying back.”

Who Will Stay With The ODI Squad?

Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were part of the squad for the first three ODIs and will remain available for selection in the final two matches.

The BCCI had already announced separate squads for the first three and final two ODIs to manage the workload of key players ahead of the Test series.

India Squad For 4th And 5th ODI vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (VC & WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.