IND vs NZ 2026: All you need to know about five-match ODI series, full schedule, squads, venues, match timings

Here is the full schedule for the five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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India vs New Zealand five-match ODI series full schedule (Image - X)

The men in blue delivered their brilliance in their recent T20I series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer’s side succeeded in dominating the hosts in the first three matches as it helped them win the series. However, the last two matches didn’t go well for the Indian team as the Blackcaps made their comeback and ended the series on a positive note.

After the T20I series. Both teams are ready to compete one more time in the five-match ODI series. This series is going to be more chaotic and intense for the hosts as the legendary Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action for the Indian team. The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen playing in the ODI series against West Indies.

Ahead of this ODI series, the Indian players started practicing for this important series. There were speculations going on regarding Virat Kohli facing trouble in the nets by Indian pacers. It’s going to be interesting how the Indian key players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will tackle New Zealand’s bowling attack on their home soil.

Before the ODI between India vs New Zealand begins. All you need to know about the schedule of this ODI series.

ODI series:

1st ODI – November 4, 2026 – Eden Park, Auckland

(7:30 AM) IST

2. 2nd ODI – November 7, 2026 – Sky Stadium, Wellington

(7:30 AM) IST

3. 3rd ODI- November 10, 2026 – Seddon Park, Hamilton

(7:30 AM) IST

4. 4th ODI – November 13, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

(7:30 AM) IST

5. 5th ODI – November 15, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

(7:30 AM) IST

These are the scheduled matches for this series as the first match will be played on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland. All the matches will begin at (7:30 AM) IST.

For the Indian team, there will be two captains seen handling the team in the ODI series. In the first three matches, star Indian player and ODI captain Shubman Gill will lead the team. Meanwhile, in the rest of the two matches, India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, who helped the team seal the T20I series against New Zealand, will handle the team’s responsibility.

It’s high time to see both teams’ squads in the five-match ODI series.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner.

New Zealand’s ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert and Blair Tickner, with Will Young also named.