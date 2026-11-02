IND vs NZ 2026: Gautam Gambhir says Shreyas Iyer’s T20I side has set the tone for rest of the tour

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir applauded Shreyas Iyer and his side for their brilliance in the T20I series against New Zealand by saying they have set the tone for the rest of the tour.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-2026-gautam-gambhir-says-shreyas-iyers-t20i-side-has-set-the-tone-for-rest-of-the-tour-8541558/ Copy

Gautam Gambhir praised Team India for their impressive performance vs NZ in the T20I series (Image - X)

Shreyas Iyer and his side displayed an incredible performance in the recent T20I series, where they faced Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand. The Indian team defeated New Zealand in the starting three matches and sealed the series on their home soil.

However, in the fourth and fifth game, the Blackcaps made their comeback and succeeded in winning the last two games. Their victories came at the last moment, as winning those matches wouldn’t help them to win the series.

After the Indian team’s victory, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the men in blue had set the tone for the upcoming ODI and Test series in the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

“You can be extremely proud of the effort that you guys have given in this series. Winning the series especially when you got one day to prepare and playing against a quality team like New Zealand in their own backyard… you can be extremely proud and go back with your head held high,” Gautam Gambhir said in a dressing room speech, the video shared by BCCI on its social media.

“Yes you wanted to win the last two as well but sometimes these things can happen. But I thought you guys have set the tone for the rest of the tour. Before the start of the series I said that you guys have the responsibility to set the tone,” he said.

“Now it is up to the One-Day guys and Test guys to continue from where you guys have left,” he added.

After that, Gautam Gambhir requested the T20 players to remain in shape and showcase a more brilliant performance against Sri Lanka in December.

“Make sure that we keep improving, that is something that is going to be important. We know that we don’t play enough T20 cricket. We got a month off now, so make sure that you stay in that shape and we get prepared.”

“We continue to grow as a team, we continue to think as a team and we continue to play as a team,” Gambhir added.

After their brilliance in the T20I series. The Indian team is ready to face New Zealand in the five-match ODI series. Where the star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be a part of the team. The ODI series will begin on November 4, the first match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.