IND vs NZ 2026: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backs Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, says ‘fearless mindset more than power-hitting’

Coach Sitanshu Kotak defends Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma opening pair, slams social media calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I.

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IND vs NZ 2026: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backs Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma (Photo: BCCI)

Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, praising their ability to attack bowlers while staying calm under pressure. He said the pair have shown that their strength goes beyond power-hitting, with their mindset playing an equally important role in their success.

Kotak also defended the team management’s decision to continue with the two openers despite calls on social media to include teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI. India will face New Zealand in the second T20I on Saturday, with Sooryavanshi expected to get an opportunity after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the match due to injury.

Sitanshu Kotak backs India’s opening pair

Samson and Abhishek gave India a strong start in the series opener, helping the team chase down 226 to register a four-wicket victory. Samson scored an impressive 67 off 33 balls, while Abhishek contributed 29 runs from just 12 deliveries.

They played aggressively in the powerplay and built some momentum in a tough chase for India. Kotak believes the team’s decision to trust the pair deserves recognition rather than criticism.

“…there is a lot of speculation in social media about the three openers. So, sometimes, social media should also appreciate that the team management calls are for the good of the team. Because people want to play their own 11. It doesn’t work like that,” Kotak said on the eve of the second T20I.

Sitanshu Kotak highlights Sanju Samson’s positive approach

Kotak reserved special praise for Samson, who has been in consistent form this year. The coach was impressed by the way the wicketkeeper-batter handled the pressure of chasing a big target without allowing the situation to affect his natural game.

“Sanju is outstanding, he is a power-packed player. The way he approached the game yesterday. There are so many runs (to chase). If you ever put yourself in the place of a batsman and think that you have to hit three or four sixes in the first two overs, you will also be afraid of getting out.

“If you get out early in two or three games, you would think you would get dropped. So, overcoming all that and the intent (openers) they are showing, that excites me.

“Really, it is amazing that on top of power, talent and intent and everything, they are controlling their minds also. To get them into that fearless attitude, it is unbelievable,” Kotak added.

India prepare for Second T20I against New Zealand

India will look to carry their winning momentum into Saturday’s match. With Kishan unavailable, Sooryavanshi could get his chance as the team considers its options at the top of the order.

Samson and Abhishek’s performances have given India a strong opening combination, and the team management will hope their positive approach continues as the series progresses.