IND vs NZ 2026: Jasprit Bumrah’s double strike, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stunner fail to stop New Zealand from dominating Day 3

New Zealand reached 133/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the Christchurch Test, taking a 243-run lead against India after Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88.

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Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Henry Nicholls. (Photo: BCCI)

New Zealand strengthened their position in the second Test against India after reaching 133/3 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts now have an overall lead of 243 runs and are in control of the match with seven wickets still in hand.

Devon Conway scored a half-century, while Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46 to keep India’s bowlers at bay. Jasprit Bumrah picked up two important wickets, but India could not make further breakthroughs before the end of the day’s play. Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on five alongside Ravindra.

Earlier, Dhruv Jurel’s determined 88 helped India reach 246 in their first innings after they had slipped to 117/7. However, New Zealand secured a 110-run lead after scoring 356.

Dhruv Jurel’s Fighting 88 Rescues India

India resumed Day 3 at 116/6 but lost Anshul Kamboj early, leaving the team in further trouble. Jurel then found an important partner in Akash Deep, who scored 29 off 52 balls. The two added 46 runs before Akash was dismissed by Nathan Smith.

Jurel continued to fight and brought up his fourth Test half-century. He also shared a valuable 64-run partnership with debutant Gurnoor Brar, who made 10 off 46 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter added 81 runs to India’s total on Day 3 and eventually fell for 88 off 170 balls, with 14 boundaries.

Kyle Jamieson finished with four wickets for 69 runs, while New Zealand bowled India out for 246.

Stumps on Day 3! Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar with the wickets in the last session ☝️ Back tomorrow for the penultimate day of the series. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/YFd3nwaJeB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice, Ends Long Wicket Wait

New Zealand started their second innings positively, but Bumrah dismissed captain Tom Latham for eight in the seventh over. The wicket ended Bumrah’s wait of 292 balls for a Test scalp, the longest such period in his Test career.

Bumrah struck again after the tea break when Henry Nicholls offered a return catch to the Indian pacer. Nicholls departed for 22, giving India another opportunity to put pressure on the hosts.

BOOM WITH THE MOVES! Jasprit Bumrah grabs his second, holding on to a sharp return catch to send Henry Nicholls packing! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 29, 2026

However, Conway and Ravindra kept the innings moving. Conway completed his 15th Test half-century before Washington Sundar dismissed him for 51. Yashasvi Jaiswal took a superb one-handed catch at backward point to end the opener’s innings.

Rachin Ravindra Keeps New Zealand In Control

Ravindra continued to play with confidence and reached 46 not out, hitting five boundaries. He was joined by Mitchell, who remained unbeaten on five as New Zealand finished the day at 133/3 in 46 overs.

For India, Bumrah returned figures of 2/34, while Washington Sundar picked up one wicket for 14 runs in 10 overs.

New Zealand will begin Day 4 with a 243-run advantage and seven wickets remaining. India need early wickets to prevent the hosts from setting a challenging fourth-innings target.