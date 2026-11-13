IND vs NZ 2026: Kuldeep Yadav gets support from Dinesh Karthik after off day in Mount Maunganui, says ‘It’s not easy’

Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of Kuldeep Yadav after his expensive spell in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. He explained why returning to the playing XI after being left out can be a difficult challenge for a player.

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Kuldeep Yadav gets support from Dinesh Karthik after expensive spell (Photo: X)

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a difficult outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. The left-arm wrist-spinner failed to pick up a wicket and conceded 73 runs in his eight overs as the hosts posted a strong total of 333/8.

Despite his expensive spell, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has backed Kuldeep, saying it is difficult for a player to return to international cricket and deliver immediately after spending time out of the playing XI.

Kuldeep was included in India’s team for the fourth ODI after missing the earlier matches in the series. However, New Zealand’s batters attacked him from the start and did not allow him to settle into his usual rhythm.

Dinesh Karthik Explains Kuldeep’s Difficult Situation

Karthik said Kuldeep could have worked on some technical aspects of his bowling like his run-up and release. However, he also highlighted the challenge of returning to competitive action after being left out of the team.

“In terms of run-up and release, I felt there was more he could have done. But playing an international game is so much harder than just working on your skills in practice. It’s not easy to get out of not being part of the 11 and immediately perform to a high level. He didn’t have his best day, but I wouldn’t dig too deep into today’s performance,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

The former India cricketer also expressed sympathy for Kuldeep, explaining that suddenly getting an opportunity after sitting out matches can be difficult for any player.

“I feel bad for Kuldeep. He has been part of the team for some time now. On a tour like this, when you’ve not played, and suddenly play an ODI game, it could be hard work. I don’t think he bowled very poorly,” he said.

Karthik added that an early wicket could have helped Kuldeep gain confidence and build momentum during his spell.

“A couple of small moments went against him. He probably needed a wicket very early in his spell to feel good about himself, which he didn’t manage today. He tried his best, but the opportunities weren’t created as much,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav Struggles As New Zealand Batters Attack

Kuldeep found it difficult to control the scoring as New Zealand’s batters made full use of the conditions. Will Young was particularly effective against the spinner, using his feet and finding gaps to score boundaries. Finn Allen also attacked him during his stay at the crease.

Kuldeep finished with figures of 0/73 in eight overs, making him India’s most expensive bowler in the innings. In comparison, Axar Patel picked up two wickets for 39 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

Young finished with 125 off 108 balls and Tim Seifert contributed 58 as New Zealand eventually closed on 333 for eight. India though had a disastrous reply being bowled out for a mere 89 in 26.4 overs. Matt Henry starred with the ball, taking six wickets for 27 runs as New Zealand registered a 244-run victory.

India still lead the five-match ODI series 2-1, with the fifth and final match scheduled for Sunday, November 15.