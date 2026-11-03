IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI Match at Eden Park, Auckland: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shubman Gill's Team India will look to back-up T20I series win with a triumph in ODI format as they face New Zealand in the first game at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

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Captains Shubman Gill (right) and Mitchell Santner pose with the ODI series trophy at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will be aiming to win an ODI series in New Zealand for the first time after 7 years as they face New Zealand in five matches beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. The last time that India had won an ODI series in New Zealand was back in 2019 under Virat Kohli with a 4-1 margin. After that the Indians have lost 3-0 in 2020 and 1-0 in 2022.

The current series will also be in ‘two-halves’ for the visitors with Gill leading the side in the first three matches and his deputy Shreyas Iyer taking over in the remaining two matches as the majority of the players head to Lincoln to prepare for the two-match Test series beginning on November 19.

“I believe any Indian team that takes the field is capable of defeating any opposition. The young players will gain a lot of confidence if they perform well here. It will also give us confidence that even if we don’t have the squad we ideally want for the World Cup for any reason, we have a team capable of beating other sides in different conditions. In that sense, winning the series here would be a big confidence booster for us,” Shubman Gill said in the pre-match press conference in Auckland on Tuesday.

Indian cricket fans will be excited about the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the five-match series, giving the star cricketers excellent opportunity to prepare for the ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

“The World Cup will certainly be at the back of our minds. These conditions are going to be much more similar to those in South Africa than in some of the other countries where we will be playing. Keeping that in mind, the experience will be valuable for both our batters and bowlers. The weather conditions around this time of the year are also likely to be closer to what we might experience in South Africa, rather than the hotter conditions in December or January. So, I think this tour will provide us with valuable experience that will certainly help us going forward,” Gill added.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand, on the other hand, will be boosted by a couple of wins in the fag end of the T20I series to end it with a 3-2 margin. But Santner will be wary of threat posed by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“They’re getting on, but they’re still playing very well. We saw it in the last series against the West Indies. I’ve seen it for a long time. I’ve seen Rohit in the IPL as well,” Santner said at the pre-match press conference at Eden Park.

India hold the overall edge in the head-to-head clashes against New Zealand with 63 wins and 52 losses in 123 games till date. But the Black Caps had managed to beat Team India with a 2-1 margin in the ODI series in India earlier this year.

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match…

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, November 4.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be held at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will begin at 730am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7am.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert/ Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry/ Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy