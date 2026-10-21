IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will face T20 World Cup 2026 finalists New Zealand in five-match series beginning at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in first T20I at Hagley Oval on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will begin a five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, just days after the fifth game against West Indies got over in Bengaluru. The T20 World Cup 2026 winners had to share the five-game T20I series against West Indies 2-2 after the fifth game was washed out due to rain.

They will be up against the World Cup runners-up in a series which will be rematch of the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The Indian bowling attack was the massive weak-link in the series against West Indies at home, where the home side failed to defend even a 250-run target.

Shreyas Iyer will be pleased by the addition of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the T20I squad. The 37-year-old pacer’s near-four year absence from international cricket ended in Bengaluru but the pacer didn’t get the chance to bowl there due to rain.

“I think Bhuvi will love these conditions in New Zealand. If there’s anything in the wicket, he finds something out of it. On some flat ones in India, he still managed to nip the ball and swing the ball, so I think with the new ball out here, especially, it’ll be a challenge (for New Zealand),” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said in the pre-match press conference in Christchurch on Wednesday.

“In India, it’s pretty challenging as a bowler these days. We’ve seen in the recent series, 250 getting chased down. Who wants to be a bowler, but he (Bhuvneshwar) might like it out here a little bit better,” Santner added.

But India’s worry will be the ball moving around in early summer conditions in New Zealand. The Indian side struggled to come to terms in conditions which aided fast bowlers, losing 2-0 to Ireland and 4-0 to England immediately after winning the T20 World Cup 2026.

“I think maybe the first game it might be, but it can change pretty quickly. It’s very weather dependent. The second game is a used pitch, same pitch we used for first game. It could be a bit flatter,” Santner felt.

“If it nips around, we’ve got to play accordingly. If it’s flat, you’ve got to play accordingly,” the New Zealand T20I captain added.

The visitors hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head record in T20I cricket against New Zealand. Indians have won 19 matches and lost only 11 to the Black Caps in the format with one clash ending in a tie.

Touchdown Christchurch #TeamIndia have arrived for the upcoming #NZvIND T20I series https://t.co/mIw5LhEqId — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will take place on Thursday, October 22.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav/ Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson