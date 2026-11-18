IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shubman Gill's Team India will be aiming for winning start to their campaign in two-match series when they face New Zealand in the 1st Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday.

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Indian skipper Shubman Gill bats in the nets at Basin Reserve in Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India will begin a two-match Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday with the T20I and ODI series already in the bag. The Indians won the T20I series with a 3-2 margin and the ODI series last week 3-1.

But Indians will know that Test cricket will be a different challenge. Indians have only won 5 out of 25 Tests they have played on New Zealand soil and lost 10 while 10 have been drawn. But Shubman Gill knows that he must try and win both the Tests if Indians are hoping to qualify for the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final next year.

Read more: Tom Latham reveals New Zealand to go ahead with three frontline pacers in Test series opener against New Zealand

The conditions in Wellington are expected to be pace bowling friendly, with almost 15mm of grass dished out on the pitch already. Gill had claimed that the Indian side were thinking about going into the first Test with a four-man pace bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

“My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately the call will be taken by Shubman,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose points. The team needs to take ownership and get quicker to the mark. The responsibility lies with the bowler and the captain,” Morkel added.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham will be hopeful that Matt Henry will be part of playing 11 in Wellington after he claimed six wickets in a massive 244-run win over India in the 4th ODI in Mount Maunganui last week.

“Matt Henry is fit and I am hoping he will be excited to perform with the red ball,” Latham said in the pre-match press conference in Wellington.

New Zealand has been a tough fortress for visiting teams, but Team India is ready to change the narrative! What’s your prediction for the series? Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, starting 19th Nov, 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 1st Test match…

When is India vs New Zealand 1st Test match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin on Thursday, November 19.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st Test match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be held at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st Test match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 1 will begin at 330am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3am.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Anshul Kamboj/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy/Blair Tickner