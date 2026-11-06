IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match at Hnry Stadium, Wellington: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Team India will have to brace themseleves for wet and windy conditions in Wellington for the 2nd ODI match vs New Zealand on Saturday.

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Team India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI match in Wellington on Saturday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will aim to double their lead in the five-match ODI series when they take on hosts New Zealand in the second match at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. The visitors got off to a winning start in the series with a five-wicket win in a rain-hit first ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland thanks to Virat Kohli’s brilliant 80th fifty in 50-over cricket.

But the win was set up by the Indian pace bowlers led by Anshul Kamboj. The Chennai Super Kings pacer in just his second ODI game, won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his brilliant figures of 2 for 22 in 10 overs.

He was backed up by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed 4 for 70, the third Indian pacer after Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami to claim a four wicket haul in NZ. Gurnoor Brar was also impressive and rattled the Black Caps with pace and bounce to claim three wickets.

But the visitors will have to be prepared for a windy and wet Wellington after their pre-match training session on Friday was washed out due to rain. The Indian team have been training with a lighter yellow ball in the field, to prepare themselves for the conditions in New Zealand.

“In New Zealand, the movement and the judgment of the ball are very important. A lighter ball moves away from you, so you require the stability and the early movement so that you can execute those skills,” India’s new fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh said.

The conditions are expected to be once again pace-bowler friendly with heavy cloud cover expected. England had been reduced to 44 for 5 before eventually posting 222 at this ground last year. “There was a little bit more in the wicket then, especially here. As a bowler, I’m hoping for that. I don’t want to be at a game where 400 chase 400, so I’m looking forward to a bit of extra bounce, hopefully a bit of nip off the wicket,” New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner said in the pre-match press conference in Wellington on Friday.

Indians hold the edge over Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in head-to-head record in ODI cricket with 64 wins as compared to 52 losses but the Black Caps will be keen to hit back hard after early defeat.

Taking in Wellington, one ride at a time! Samir Kochhar enjoys a scenic cable car ride and soaks in the sights of the city! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd ODI, TOMORROW 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 6, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will take place on Saturday, November 7.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be held at Hnry Stadium, Wellington.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will begin at 730am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7am.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry, Blair Tickner