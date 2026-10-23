IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd T20I Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Team India will be eyeing landmark 200th win when they take on New Zealand in the second game of five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

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Team India will take on New Zealand in 2nd T20I match at Christchurch on Saturday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s side will look to back-up their record-breaking performance in the opening game as they get ready to take on New Zealand in the second game of five-match T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. The T20 World Cup 2026 champions hunted down 226-run target with one ball to spare to post a four-wicket win at the same venue on Thursday night.

The visitors will be hope for a major improvement in their bowling performance after conceding 225 runs in the first game with experience pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar going wicket-less. All-rounder Axar Patel was very expensive with the ball as well, conceding 51 runs in his four overs.

The New Zealand spinners in comparison, led by captain Mitchell Santner, along with Michael Bracewell managed to contain the Indian batters after a flying start given by openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. After Sanju Samson’s dismissal, captain Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Naman Dhir helped Team India cross the finish line.

Mumbai Indians batter Dhir has been in terrific form with the bat, smashing 24 off 6 balls in the rained-out fifth T20I vs West Indies in Bengaluru last week and scored an unbeaten 42 off 15 balls in the first T20I game at Hagley Oval.

“Actually, we know he is capable of doing and we also know that he is capable of bowling more than he has in first-class cricket or Vijay Hazare (List A) Trophy and all that. Yesterday, there was Sanju, Abhishek, and Shreyas (Iyer) and Axar (Patel) too, but his role at the end was also very, very important. He is a power-packed player, he knows what is expected (of him) and he exactly does that, which is a great sign,” Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said at pre-match press conference.

“In a T20 match, if there are lots of left-hand batters in the opposition, an offspinner can even bowl four overs and, depending on the situation, he can bowl one or two overs too. He is someone who can field really well and can make an impact with the bat in that finisher’s role,” Kotak added.

India posted their 199th win in T20I cricket on Thursday and will be looking notch up their landmark 200th triumph to go 2-0 up in the series.

RECORD TOD CHASE. THE BLUE STORM IS HERE! 226 ka target? Check.

T20Is mein apni highest-ever successful chase? Check.

Series mein 1-0 ki lead? CHECK! HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand

2nd T20I | TOMORROW | AM onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha! #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 23, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will take place on Saturday, October 24.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will begin at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson