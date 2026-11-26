IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd Test Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shubman Gill's Team India will be aiming to win the 2nd Test and the series when they take on hosts New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Friday.

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Shubman Gill's Team India will face New Zealand in the 2nd Test at Christchurch beginning on Friday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India will be desperately in search for a much-needed win when they take on hosts New Zealand in the second Test of two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting on Friday. After dominating the opening game in Wellington form much of the five day, the first Test still ended in a draw reducing India’s limited chances of make the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 final.

Indians now need to win all of their remaining six Tests – one against New Zealand and five at home against Australia – to keep their chances of reaching the WTC 2025-27 final alive. The visitors will be hoping that the pitch at the Hagley Oval will be more conducive to getting a result as compared to Basin Reserve in the first Test.

“The pitch from what I have seen looks again very green. I think it is a longer sort of grass cover they have got there. We will have to see how it plays. Like I said, everybody expected the wicket in the last game to be fast and bouncy, and it wasn’t like that. Again, we can’t control that. We just need to, with bat and ball tomorrow in the first session, play the conditions we are going to face as best as possible,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said in the pre-match press conference in Christchurch on Thursday.

Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah shared heavy workload in the two innings at Wellington. According to CricViz stats, Bumrah bowled 49 overs in the first Test, the fourth-most he has bowled in any Test. Prasidh Krishna’s 45 overs are a career high as well, and Akash Deep’s 43 is his joint-most.

All three pacers have suffered from injuries this year, and it was Bumrah’s first significant red-ball game of 2026. But Bumrah has 36 wickets at 22.8 in nine Tests since 2025. Against specialist batters (positions 1-7) he averages 36.36, but against the lower order (8-11) just 7.64. He averages 19.93 in the opposition’s first innings against 34.71 in the second.

Of the 15 matches at Hagley Oval, the side winning the toss has batted first only once. While it has been more than seven years since India won a Test outside Asia without Mohammed Siraj in the playing 11. It will be interesting to see with all the uproar in the Wellington, if Siraj makes a comeback in Christchurch.

! With the first match ending in a draw, India have a golden opportunity to clinch the series with a win in Christchurch! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, 27th Nov, 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 25, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match will take place from Friday, November 27.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match will be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match Day 1 will begin at 330am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3am.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match Predicted Playing 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj/Mohammed Siraj/Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy/Matt Fisher