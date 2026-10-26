IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I Match at Hnry Stadium, Wellington: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will be aiming for a series-clinching win when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I match at Wellington on Tuesday.

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Tilak Varma (right) and Nitish Kumar Reddy react after winning the 2nd T20I match vs New Zealand. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20: Team India will be looking to seal a T20I series win when they take on New Zealand in the third game of five-match T20I series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side are already 2-0 up in the series after back-to-back wins in Christchurch last week – both by four wickets each.

The T20 World Cup 2026 winners managed to chase down a massive total of 226 runs in the first game and then bounced back from 70 for 5 in the second game to hunt down 181 to win. While the bowling attack have struggled in the first two games, when it comes to the death overs, the Indians have managed to hold their nerves.

“I think they put us under pressure, particularly at the death with the ball. They’ve been two reasonably high-scoring games, so it certainly hasn’t been a train smash. So it’s just about being clinical in those key moments, and India have been, and I guess we’d like to have a couple of those situations back and try something, a little bit different,” New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell said in the pre-match press conference in Wellington on Monday.

But the Indian bowling attack will have to brace up for new challenge – the wind in Wellington. Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel doesn’t want the side to consider it as a ‘negative’.

“You’re either going to see it as a challenge or you’re going to see it as a negative or it’s going to let you down. And hopefully we can get those guys in the mental space where they look forward to that challenge,” Morkel said on the eve of the third T20I match.

Team India have managed to win 21 out of 33 T20I matches against India, which included 9 in 14 games away from home. They will once again hope that vice-captain Tilak Varma fires with the bat. India have won all 12 T20Is in which, Tilak Varma has finished unbeaten, and all 26 of his ‘not-out’ T20 innings have ended in wins.

. ‍ Tilak Varma delivered a phenomenal masterclass under immense pressure to guide Men in Blue home! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I on 27th Oct, 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 26, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, October 27.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at Hnry Stadium, Wellington.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Bevon Jacobs/Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy