IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 4th ODI Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to seal an ODI series win when they take on New Zealand in the fourth game at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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Shreyas Iyer (left) and head coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session in Mount Maunganui. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI: Shreyas Iyer is all set to make his debut as the ODI captain of Team India as the visitors get ready to take on hosts New Zealand in the 4th game of the five-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. A wash-out in the third ODI match in Hamilton meant that Team India can’t lose the ODI series after taking a 2-0 lead after the first two matches.

A win on Friday will seal an ODI series win for Team India to back up their 3-2 win in the T20I series against New Zealand earlier. But the Indian team will need to make plenty of changes to their playing 11 with regular skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper KL Rahul leaving the squad to prepare for the two-match Test series against the Black Caps beginning in Wellington on November 19.

The Indian fast bowlers have bowled brilliantly in the ODI series so far, led by Gurnoor Brar, who has claimed 7 wickets in the first two ODI matches. Even Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi have played their role to perfection.

“To be honest, they all bowl very well, they all do something slightly different,” New Zealand wicketkeeper and opener Tim Seifert said in the pre-match press conference at Bay Oval on Thursday.

“Having Arshdeep as a left-hander, I think it’s crucial as well. But to be honest, they work well as a unit, they all do something different, but to their credit, they didn’t miss much on those wickets (in) the last two games. I think they do a very good job together,” Seifert added.

The Kolkata Knight Riders batter wasn’t concerned that Gill and Rahul will be missing from the playing 11 in the last two ODI matches. “Oh, look, no matter who India play or whoever we play as well, we’re out there for the challenge, and everyone’s an international cricketer out there.

“So, yeah, whoever steps into their role, they’re going to try their best, same with us, whoever steps into the role that the boys have left, everyone’s going to try their best as well,” Seifert added.

India have won two and last one of their ODI matches at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui till date. Overall Indians have won 65 and lose 52 out of the 125 ODI matches between the two sides.

A ROARING HAKA WELCOME FOR TEAM INDIA! The Men in Blue were greeted with a traditional Haka by the officials upon their arrival at Bay Oval. @Vimalwa brings you the update straight from Mount Maunganui, Tauranga! Watch India Tour of NewZealand 4th ODI, Tomorrow 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizhaw #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 12, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match…

When is India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will take place on Friday, November 13.

Where is India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will begin at 730am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7am.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj/Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher/Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy