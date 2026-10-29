IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 4th T20I Match at Eden Park, Auckland: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs New Zealand Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will be looking to equal Virat Kohli's record as they get ready to face New Zealand in the fourth T20I match at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

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Tilak Varma (left) with assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak and Abhishek Sharma at a training session at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20: With the series already in their bag, Team India will have a 5-0 whitewash on their minds when they take on hosts New Zealand in the fourth game of five-match series at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. A massive crowd of 40000-plus is expected for this sold-out encounter especially after India’s explosive display in the third T20I game in Wellington where Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tore the hosts bowling attack apart.

Back in 2019-20, under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, Team India had hammered the Black Caps 5-0 in the T20I with dramatic Super Over victories in Hamilton and Wellington. But Shreyas Iyer’s side have been much more dominant in the current T20I series, winning the first three games – all while chasing a total.

One area of concern for the visitors will be their bowling attack, which has leaked plenty of runs in the series so far. A lot was expected from experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar on his return to the side after almost 4 years. But the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer has conceded 49, 50 and 40 runs in the last 3 matches while picking up only 1 wicket.

It will be interesting to see if India will give some game time to their spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy for the 4th T20, especially after winning the series. World No. 3 T20I batter Ishan Kishan might also be available for selection after missing the last two games due to a right abductor strain.

But if Kishan does come in, it will be interesting to see who will India drop to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the line-up, especially after his record-breaking 133-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma in Wellington. It is unlikely that Indian team would like to drop either Naman Dhir or Nitish Kumar Reddy to adjust both Kishan and Sooryavanshi in the playing 11.

Indians have already extended their lead over New Zealand in the head-to-head record to 23 wins and 11 losses in 35 T20I matches between the two sides so far.

WILL INDIA EXPERIMENT OR GO ALL OUT FOR 4-0? Ajay Jadeja shares his thoughts on India’s team combination ahead of the 4th #NZvIND T20I. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 4th T20I TOMORROW, 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 29, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will take place on Friday, October 30.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will be held at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will begin at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Fisher, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy