IND vs NZ 2026 Live Streaming Info, 5th T20I Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

Here is the live streaming details for the fifth T20I match between India and New Zealand. Scroll down to find out all the details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-2026-live-streaming-info-5th-t20i-match-at-seddon-park-hamilton-1-nov-when-where-how-to-watch-india-vs-new-zealand-live-score-tv-telecast-online-8541118/ Copy

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Livestreaming details (Image - ANI)

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is ready to play the final game of the T20I series against New Zealand. Throughout this series, the Indian team succeeded in dominating the hosts by displaying their impressive performances and winning the game. The four matches of the series have been played, where New Zealand won only one game. While, Team India won three games out of four and led the series by 3-1.

It will be a golden chance for Shreyas Iyer and his side to win the last match and seal the series by 4-1. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps will also try to give a tough fight to India in the final game to end the T20I series on a positive note.

After losing three games in a row. New Zealand made a comeback in the second last match. New Zealand’s star players, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell, displayed their brilliance for New Zealand as the kiwi batters helped their side to gather important runs.

Glenn Phillips impressed the fans with his hard-hitting ability. Speaking about his incredible batting performance, Glenn Phillips took 49 balls to reach 107 runs. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 10 sixes, at a strike rate of 218.37. On the other hand, his partner Michael Bracewell also delivered his brilliance for the hosts by scoring 65 runs off 25 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 260.00.

After their crucial knocks, New Zealand posted 259 runs on the board and gave the 260-run target to the Indian team in the fourth T20I. In response, the Indian batters didn’t have the answers as the players tried to play some big knocks by displaying boundaries. However, it later ended up in dismissals, which caused the Indian team to their maiden loss in the T20I series.

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match…

When is India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match will take place on Sunday, November 1.

Where is India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match will begin at 12:30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 5th T20I match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.