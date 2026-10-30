IND vs NZ 2026: Prasidh Krishna out but Nitish Kumar Reddy added in ODI squad as BCCI selectors ring in changes

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of five-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4.

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Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

India vs New Zealand 2026: Shubman Gill’s Team India will begin a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland, the venue of 4th T20I match on Friday, on November 4. The visitors have been dealing with injury issues to their pace bowlers throughout 2026 and that is set to continue with Prasidh Krishna failing to recover from his hamstring injury.

The Gujarat Titans pacer has been out of international cricket for more than a month now since injuring his hamstring in the second ODI against West Indies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday that Prasidh has not been cleared by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) to return for the ODI series.

With Prasidh Krishna ruled out, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been retained for the first ODI in Auckland and added to the squad by the BCCI selectors. “Prasidh Krishna, whose availability for India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand was subject to fitness clearance, is ruled out of the ODI series. The right-arm pacer, who is recovering from the hamstring injury, will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches,” a BCCI release on Friday read.

“Prasidh will join India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series,” the release added.

News Prasidh Krishna ruled out of ODI series.

Mohd. Siraj will join the India A squad for the 2nd four-day game.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will link up with the India A squad for the 3rd four-day game More details | #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/qGIF5AL2uG — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2026

While Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out, pacer Mohammed Siraj has been added to the India ‘A’ squad for the second ‘unofficial’ Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

The BCCI selectors and the team management including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir want Prasidh Krishna fit and firing for the two-match Test series beginning on November 19 in Wellington. Shubman Gill’s side must win both Tests against New Zealand to remain in hunt to reach the World Test Championships (WTC) final next year.

Nitish Kumar Reddy added for only 1st ODI

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was involved in a match-winning 69-run stand with Tilak Varma in 2nd T20I match at Christchurch last week, will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first match against New Zealand. “Nitish Kumar Reddy will remain a part of the ODI squad for the first ODI against New Zealand, which will be played on November 04, 2026. Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, which will help him gain match practice ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026,” the BCCI informed.

Siraj, meanwhile, will join the India A squad for the second four-day game, scheduled to begin in Christchurch on Saturday. He is a part of the ODI squad. Nitish will link up with the India A squad for the third four-day game against New Zealand A which will be held in Lincoln.

Updated Squads

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Yash Rathod, R. Smaran, Dhruv Jurel (C) (WK), Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Shikhar Mohan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra (WK).

India for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI)

India for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.