IND vs NZ 2026: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are more relaxed now, says Venkatapathy Raju | EXCLUSIVE

Former India selector Venkatapathy Raju spoke exclusively to India.com about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's preparations ahead of five-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning on Wednesday.

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Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 ODI: After a break of couple of month, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to international cricket with the five-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. The star India cricketers, also known as ‘RoKo’, last player international cricket in the ODI series against West Indies at home – which Shubman Gill’s side had won 2-1.

But the ODI series against New Zealand, will be India’s only second one away from home this year. In their last away series, the Indian side had lost 2-1 to England in July this year. Former India spinner and selector Venkatapathy Raju spoke to select media ahead of the ODI series and opened up on the challenges that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can face against the Black Caps.

“You can see both of them are more relaxed now because they have so much experience. They have played all over the world and they have played in all different conditions. I think that adds in the dressing room also. The moment they landed in New Zealand last week, they were practicing indoors, then they were practicing outdoors, just trying to get used to it (the conditions),” Venkatapathy Raju told India.com website on Monday.

In 2026 alone, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have 8 more possible matches to go. After the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, the duo are also expected to feature in three-match series against Sri Lanka next month. Raju believes that the star India cricketers are getting all these opportunities with the eye on the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa next year.

“The main reason they both have been given chances is that they are in the World Cup plans. So I think there’s nothing to doubt about their technique or whatever. The conditions in New Zealand and South Africa might also be different. Nowadays South Africa is a little more hotter and during the World Cup, it might be favorable for batting. I think more than the batting, the bowling should be the main concern,” Raju felt.

& ! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI on 4th Nov, 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

Indian bowling is unable to restrict opposition in T20I cricket: Venkatapathy Raju

The 57-year-old former India left-arm spinner represented India in 28 Tests and 53 ODI matches in his career. He claimed 93 Test wickets and 63 scalps in the 50-over format.

Former India selector raised concerns about the Indian bowling attack, who have been unable to restrict the opposition especially in T20I cricket. Shreyas Iyer’s side lost the last two T20I match after they had won the series by taking a 3-0 lead over New Zealand.

“Already in T20s, where we’re not able to restrict when we put a total on the board. Rohit and Kohli are mature enough, they already know what to do, and probably with that experience they should be given a chance to talk with the young boys and form a combination where they can help (Gautam) Gambhir,” Raju said.

“We don’t have the spin twins like with (Yuzvendra) Chahal or Kuldeep (Yadav). When they were there, they were match winners on their own. But now Axar (Patel) doesn’t have much support at the other end. When we had (Ravichandran) Ashwin or somebody, his combination with Jadeja was brilliant,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav’s omission is surprising: Venkatapathy Raju

In all the five T20I matches against New Zealand, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was consigned to the bench. In fact, in the last 35 matches in SENA countries, the Uttar Pradesh spinner has played in only 3 matches.

Raju found it shocking that BCCI selectors were picking Kuldeep Yadav but he wasn’t part of playing 11. “We all know wrist spinners are such an asset in white ball cricket. Then when you have him in all three formats and he is sitting on the bench, which it’s quite surprising. For wrist spinners, the more matches they play, the more control they have.

“New Zealand team batters or any batter who are playing against India, they just attack nowadays because we don’t have the variations. The skill is there, but the variations are lacking in the present setup. That’s why I think Kuldeep has to be given more and more chances because we are trying with different mediums. So I think if you pick him, you should be part. You might lose a couple of matches, but then bowling in those tight situations, bowling in those international games,” Raju added.

(Watch India Tour of New Zealand 2026- New Zealand vs. India – 1st ODI on Wednesday, 4th November 2026, from 7:30 AM live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha)