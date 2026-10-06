IND vs NZ 2026 T20: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to Team India squad after nearly 4 years, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav also picked

BCCI selectors have recalled veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting on October 22.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs NZ 2026 T20: Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a sensational return to the Indian T20I squad after nearly four years as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for the five-match series against New Zealand beginning on October 22, led by captain Shreyas Iyer. The 36-year-old pacer’s last international appearance in fact came in New Zealand in a T20I match in Napier in November 2022.

It was the last of Bhuvneshwar’s 87 T20I matches for Team India, in which he has claimed 90 wickets at an average of 23.1 with two five-wicket hauls and an economy-rate of 6.96. The Uttar Pradesh pacer earned the recall on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in which he had claimed 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 17.89.

In fact, in the last two seasons in which RCB have become back-to-back IPL champions, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has managed to pick up 45 wickets in only 30 matches.

Announcement #TeamIndia’s T20I squad and India A squads for New Zealand tour announced Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a comeback to the T20I side More Details ▶️ https://t.co/oJ52QSH0DO #NZvIND https://t.co/btbXlQ0nQD — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2026

Ajit Agarkar’s exit reason behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback

According to a report in PTI news agency, Bhuvneshwar’s comeback has coincided with the exit of Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of selection committee. The report stated that one of national selectors – former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh – was in favour of bringing back Bhuvneshwar Kumar but didn’t find support in bringing back the veteran fast bowler due to Agarkar’s policy of ‘not looking back’.

In the senior selection committee in Guwahati on Tuesday, which took place under interim chief Pragyan Ojha, it was easier for RP Singh to convince the others about bringing back Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The rest of the Indian T20I squad remains the same with the addition Varun Chakravarthy, who has been deemed to be fit after missing the T20I series against Afghanistan as well as the Asian Games 2026 due to a side strain.

India will play five T20Is from October 22 to November 1 in New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had been selected to lead the Indian team in Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on October 31 and November 1 but he will now be pulled out of the tournament after his selection to the Indian senior side.

The first match of the T20I series is at Christchurch on October 22, followed by second on October 22 at the same venue. The third T20I, on October 27, will be played at Wellington while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be on October 30 and November 1 at Auckland and Hamilton respectively.

The BCCI selectors haven’t announced the squad for five-match ODI series which will follow the T20I matches as well as the two-match T20I series yet.

India’s T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav