IND vs NZ 2026: Tom Latham responds to Shubman Gill’s ball quality concerns, says ‘Play with the ball that you’ve got’

NZ skipper Tom Latham responds to Shubman Gill's concerns over Dukes and Kookaburra ball quality, saying players must adapt to different playing conditions.

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Tom Latham responds to Shubman Gill's concerns over ball quality. (Photo: X)

IND vs NZ 2026: New Zealand captain Tom Latham has responded to India’s concerns over cricket ball quality after Shubman Gill raised questions about the condition of the ball following the first Test in Wellington. Gill had pointed out that both Dukes and Kookaburra balls were becoming soft much earlier than expected, making life difficult for fast bowlers.

However, Latham believes that the condition of the ball also depends on the nature of the pitch and the playing conditions. The New Zealand skipper made it clear that international cricketers must learn to adjust to different situations instead of depending only on the condition of the ball.

His comments came ahead of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand, which is scheduled to be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What Did Tom Latham Say About Shubman Gill’s Ball Quality Concerns?

Speaking ahead of the Christchurch Test, Latham explained that the playing surface can have a major impact on how quickly a cricket ball loses its condition.

“I think sometimes the wicket can dictate what the ball does, whether it’s a little bit flatter or a little bit more abrasive, then the ball can deteriorate a little bit quicker, whether that be a Dukes ball, whether that be a Kookaburra ball,” Latham said.

The New Zealand captain added that teams regularly look for ways to maintain the ball and keep it in good condition throughout a match.

“So I think from our point of view, we’re always trying to adapt and find what’s the best way to look after the ball to keep it in good condition as much as we can.”

Latham Expects Better Ball Conditions At Hagley Oval

Latham also believes that the ball could remain in better condition for a longer period during the Christchurch Test.

According to the New Zealand skipper, Hagley Oval has a greener surface, which could offer a different experience compared to the conditions in Wellington. He also pointed out that limited recent cricket at the venue could help prevent the ball from wearing out quickly.

“I think we’ll probably see here (Christchurch) throughout the game that it will probably stay newer for longer because of the green surfaces,” he said.

Shubman Gill Raises Concerns Over Soft Cricket Balls

After the first Test ended in a draw, Gill expressed disappointment over how quickly the ball was losing its hardness. The Indian captain said that the Kookaburra ball had become soft after around 25-30 overs, reducing the chances of getting wickets.

Gill also questioned why players were still not allowed to use saliva to shine the ball, a restriction introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Latham Says Players Must Find A Way

Latham admitted that ball quality can change from one series to another and even from year to year. However, he believes players must be prepared to deal with whatever conditions they face.

“But we know as cricketers, you’ve got to be able to play with the ball that you’ve got. And whether it’s in good condition, whether it’s not so good, you’ve got to find a way,” he said.

With the series on the line, India and New Zealand will now turn their attention to the second Test in Christchurch.