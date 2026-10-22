IND vs NZ 2026: ‘Too bored to play under Stephen Fleming’, says Sanju Samson on why he started painting in IPL

Sanju Samson says Team India is ready for NZ T20Is despite short turnaround. Wicketkeeper-batter talks travel, pressure and painting hobby in IPL.

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IND vs NZ 2026: 'Too bored to play under Stephen Fleming', says Sanju Samson on why he started painting in IPL (Photo: IANS)

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has said the team is ready for the T20I series against New Zealand despite a short turnaround after their home assignment against the West Indies. Samson explained that the players had received good support after arriving in New Zealand and were looking forward to getting back on the field.

India’s first T20I will be played at Hagley Oval, with just four days separating the end of the West Indies series and the start of the New Zealand tour. However, Samson said the travel arrangements and facilities had helped the team settle in comfortably.

Sanju Samson praises team arrangements in New Zealand

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of the opening T20I, Samson said the team had enjoyed a smooth journey and was happy to be back in New Zealand. He also praised the atmosphere and conditions ahead of the series.

“Travel was really nice. I think you get that luxury of being an Indian player. We are well taken care of. Everything was very nice. I think coming to New Zealand is always very refreshing. Good people, good climate, good atmosphere to come and play a great brand of cricket,” Samson told broadcasters ahead of the series opener.

The India batter’s comments came amid discussions around the packed international calendar and the limited time available for teams to recover and prepare between assignments.

‘The more you play, the better’: Samson

Despite the demanding schedule, Samson said the players were excited to continue representing India. He suggested that the opportunity to play for the country remained a major source of motivation for the squad.

“The more you play, the better. I think we are at the stage of our career where we love coming in, coming out and playing for the country more. So very much excited.”

India will now look to adjust to New Zealand’s conditions as they begin another international series. The quick change from home conditions to the Kiwi summer could test the players, but Samson’s comments suggested the team was focused on the challenge ahead.

Samson opens up on handling pressure

Samson toured New Zealand in 2020, but his returns were limited, with the wicketkeeper-batter scoring only 10 runs across three matches. Asked how he now handles the pressure of playing for India compared with his earlier years, when he moved in and out of the team, Samson said he had gradually found an approach that worked for him.

“Definitely, you need to find your own patterns. You need to find your own mental state. Everyone has their own mantras to actually be at their best mental state here. I think it definitely took me a while, but I can say that I found out my own way to enjoy myself here.”

Samson reveals how painting became a hobby

The conversation also took a lighter turn when Samson was asked about Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming’s earlier comments that he had taken up painting during the IPL.

“I think I was too bored to play under him; maybe that’s why I took painting. That was going really well during the IPL, but now I have many things to consider while I’m here. So yes, enjoying my time,” concluded Samson.

With the opening match approaching, India will look to take it forward in the New Zealand series whereas Samson will look to make his experience count in the upcoming T20Is.