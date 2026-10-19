IND vs NZ 2026: Virat Kohli eyes record held by Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Kapil Dev in 5-match ODI series

Former India captain Virat Kohli has won 45 'Player of the Match' awards in 50-overs cricket ahead of 5-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning on November 4.

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Former India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: IANS)

India vs New Zealand 2026 ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India will begin a five-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Eden Park in New Zealand on November 4. It will be another opportunity for former India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to stamp their class in the buildup to the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa next year.

Kohli, who has scored 15109 runs in 317 ODI matches till date, is the cricketer with third-most number of ‘Player of the Match’ awards in 50-over cricket. The 37-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru star has won 45 POTM in ODI cricket so far, only behind former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya with 48 in 445 games and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has 62 in 463 matches.

But one place in the SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – where Kohli has failed to win a POTM award is NZ. Kohli will now have the opportunity to rectify this feat in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand starting next month in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton or Mount Maunganui (last two games at the same venue.

If Kohli manages to achieve this feat, he will become only the 4th Indian batter to win ‘Player of the Match’ awards in all SENA countries. The other Indians to achieve this feat are Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and former India all-rounder and skipper Kapil Dev.

VIRAT KOHLI CHASING AN ELITE ODI RECORD!

Only 3 Indian players have won ODI Player of the Match awards in all SENA countries:

Kapil Dev

Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma

Now, KING KOHLI HAS JUST 5 ODI MATCHES LEFT IN NEW ZEALAND to join this exclusive club! https://t.co/yvfYDeo3hI — Cricket Buzz (@Cricketbuzz56) October 18, 2026

Kohli, who was retained for Rs 21 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026 season, has scored 596 runs in 13 ODI matches in New Zealand at an average of 49.96 and a strike-rate of 91.41 with 1 century and 4 fifties till date.

He has been in golden touch in the 2026 season in ODI cricket with 552 runs in just 9 matches at an average of 69 with a strike-rate 117.94 with 2 centuries and 3 fifties so far. One of those two tons – 139 not out – his record-extending 55th ODI century came against West Indies last month.

With 86 international centuries to his name till date, Kohli is also chasing Tendulkar’s incredible record of 100 tons in international cricket. If Kohli manages to achieve this feat, he will become only 2nd batter ever to achieve this after Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian side in the first three matches while Shreyas Iyer will take over the captaincy reigns in the last two games as Gill heads off to prepare for the two-match Test series against New Zealand later in November.

India’s ODI squads for New Zealand ODI series

For the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

For fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

India vs New Zealand ODI schedule

1st ODI – November 4 in Auckland

2nd ODI – November 7 in Wellington

3rd ODI – November 10 in Hamilton

4th ODI – November 13 in Mount Maunganui

5th ODI – November 15 in Mount Maunganui