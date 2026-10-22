IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20 Christchurch Weather Updates: Will dew be major concern for Shreyas Iyer’s side at Hagley Oval

Team India are set to face chilly conditions with dew a major possibility in their opening T20I match of five-game series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval at Christchurch on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ind-vs-nz-2026-weather-updates-1st-t20i-match-22-oct-india-vs-new-zealand-match-pitch-reports-hagley-oval-christchurch-weather-forecast-8537997/ Copy

Hagley Oval in Christchurch is venue of 1st T20 between India and New Zealand on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20: From hot and humid conditions in India, Team India have flown to chilly climate of New Zealand to begin a multi-format tour, kicking off with the first of five T20I series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer’s side were in Bengaluru over the weekend, where their last T20I match against West Indies was washed out due to rain.

After a long journey from Bengaluru to Christchurch, the tired and jet-lagged T20 World Cup 2026 champions will take on Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps. The weather at Christchurch is complete opposite of that in Bengaluru, with temperature expected to dip to around 11 degrees Celsius when the game gets underway at 8pm local time.

While the humidity will be quite high, around 79 per cent, but most of the Indian players will be seen in their jumpers with their hands in the pocket in face of wind gusts with speed up to 26kmph.

There will be a cloud cover of around 22 per cent over Christchurch but the good news for cricket fans is that there is only 10 per cent possibility of rain on Thursday evening.

Check Christchurch weather update for India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match HERE…

Hagley Oval pitch should help pacers

It is still early summer in New Zealand and Indian side will be facing some fast bowler-friendly conditions on fresh pitches at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. There is also possibility of dew coming down late in the evening on Thursday with the chilly weather in the city.

Considering both those factors, Shreyas Iyer will be tempted to pick pacer Prince Yadav over Varun Chakravarthy to pair up with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy can provide additional seam bowling options for the visiting side.

Unlike pitches in India, there has not been a single 200-plus total in New Zealand in the last eight T20I games. We can expect a greater competition between bat and ball at Christchurch.

Christchurch, tough, did produce some high scores in the T20I series against South Africa last year – including a total of 187. But those scores came quite late in the summer when the pitches had eased out.