IND vs NZ 2026 Wellington Weather Updates, 2nd ODI: Will rain wash out second game at Hnry Stadium

Team India had to cancel their practice session in Wellington due to persistent rain on Friday ahead of their 2nd ODI match at Hnry Stadium on Saturday.

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Hnry Stadium in Wellington will be host to India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI on Saturday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd ODI: The threat of rain is set to follow India and New Zealand for the second game in succession as the five-match ODI series heads to Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. The opening game at Eden Park in Auckland witnessed a ‘stop-start’ schedule with teams regularly going off the field in India’s chase of 185 which was eventually reduced to 143 in 32 overs.

At Welllington, there is a possible washout on the cards after India and New Zealand’s pre-match training session was affected by non-stop rain on Friday. While Mitchell Santner’s Black Caps team trained indoors at the Basin Reserve – located opposite Hnry Stadium – India decided to cancel their scheduled training session altogether.

The city witnessed light but persistent rain throughout Friday which has clouded prospects for Saturday’s second ODI. More rain is forecast on Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of wet weather in the first half of the day, according to AccuWeather website, and a 55 per cent chance in the second half as well.

The bad news for fans is that there will 99 per cent cloud cover when game is scheduled to begin on Saturday afternoon. The temperature is expected to be rather cool around 19 degree Celsius with very windy weather – gusts around 35 kmph. A total of 1.7mm of rain is predicted for Saturday afternoon.

Check Wellington weather prediction for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI HERE…

The first ODI in Auckland was affected by weather too, with the start of the match delayed by 10 minutes, and India’s target revised from 186 in 50 overs to 143 in 32 after two spells of rain which were about an hour and 40 minutes in duration during their chase.

In 124 ODI matches between India and New Zealand, the Indians have managed to win 64 matches while the Black Caps have 52 triumphs to their name. Out of these matches, 7 matches have been washed out due to rain. India and New Zealand fans will be hoping that we don’t witness a 8th washout on Saturday.

Shubman Gill’s Team India will be aiming to double their series lead in Wellington with the third ODI scheduled in Hamilton on November 10 while the fourth and fifth ODI will be held in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15 respectively.