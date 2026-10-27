IND vs NZ 2026 3rd T20I, Wellington Weather Updates: Will rain play a part at Hnry Stadium on Tuesday

Strong winds and possible wet weather could impact the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

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Hnry Stadium in Wellington will host India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match on Tuesday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I: The T20I series will be on the line when India take on hosts New Zealand in the third game of the five-match series at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side are already 2-0 up in the series, having won the first two match in Christchurch – both with a four-wicket margin.

The series now heads to Wellington which will pose a fresh challenge for both the teams – wind and possibly even rain. The maximum temperature when the game gets underway around 8pm local time on Tuesday will be around 10 degrees Celsius, meaning another very cold day is in the offing.

In addition to that, wind gusts of around 20kmph are also expected on Tuesday evening, making life tough for both bowlers and fielders. But swirling winds of up to 55kmph had swept through the stadium on the eve of the third T20I match on Monday.

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel had his unique take on how to tackle the strong winds in Wellington. “We’ve spoken about Wellington, especially before the start of the tour, and we’ve planted those seeds. I spoke to some of the boys who were back in India last night, and they asked what the conditions are like. I said, ‘Make sure you get a very strong fan at home. When you walk into the fan that is going to be your preparation’,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“This wind is a different beast. I was in the hotel this morning and the whole building was sort of shaking. So I think it’s going to be a new sort of thing that we add to our books for the guys to get used to and accustomed to with a quick turnaround,” Morkel said.

Check Wellington weather prediction for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 HERE…

The pitch in Wellington should provide more assistance to the bowlers as compared to the one in Christchurch. South Africa had managed to easily defend a total of 164 in the last T20I match played at this venue.

There is some rain predicted for Wellington on Tuesday as well but it should get clear by the time Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Santner walk out for toss at 730pm local time. The humidity is expected to be high around 76 per cent but the cloud cover will only be around 8 per cent.

It will be interesting to see how both teams will handle the wind factor as well as the unique dimensions of the venue at the Hnry Stadium on Tuesday.