IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI Mount Maunganui Weather Updates: Will rain and wet weather stay away from Bay Oval

India and New Zealand will be praying for clear weather in Mount Maunganui for 4th ODI on Friday after the third game in Hamilton was washed out due to rain.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Hamilton was washed out without a ball getting bowled earlier this week. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI: The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand has got off to a really wet and rainy start due to unseasonal rains in the country. The first two ODI matches were cut short by rain while the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton was washed out without a ball getting bowled earlier this week.

Both sides will be praying for some clear weather for the last two ODI matches – both of which are set to take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The fourth ODI is set to take place the Bay Oval on Friday and both sides finally had a training session under the sun after spending last few days cooped up indoors due to non-stop rain in Hamilton.

The good news for the fans is the weather is likely to be clear for Shreyas Iyer’s ODI captaincy debut with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul leaving the ODI squad to prepare for two-match Test series starting next week.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius at Mount Maunganui, according to the MET department. The humidity will be around 61 per cent with around 31 per cent cloud cover as well.

By evening, it is expected to get quite chilly with temperature dropping down to around 13 degrees Celsius and humidity rising to 81 per cent. The dew point is around 12 degrees and could be a concern in the second innings.

Check Mount Maunganui weather prediction for 4th ODI between India and New Zealand HERE…

If the pitches for the first couple of ODI matches are an indication, then there could be more help for the pace bowlers at Bay Oval as well. Team India have been lucky with the toss of the coin with Shubman Gill electing to bowl first in the first couple of match and bundled the Black Caps up quite cheaply.

Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to do the same on Friday at the Bay Oval too. In fact, the last four day-night ODI matches at Mount Maunganui have been won by teams chasing.

But Team India pacer Auqib Nabi highlighted the importance of hitting good areas regardless of the pitches in New Zealand. “Regardless of the pitch, you have to bowl good deliveries, whether it is a helpful wicket or a flat track. Your objective remains bowling in good areas. Even when the wicket offers assistance, you still have to bowl with great discipline, because you can easily concede runs if you are not disciplined,” Nabi said in the pre-match press conference in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.