IND vs NZ 2026 4th T20I, Auckland Weather Updates: Will rain halt India’s winning march at Eden Park

Rain and wet weather along with strong winds could affect the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

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Eden Park in Auckland will be venue of 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand on Friday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20: Team India are on track to complete their second T20I whitewash over New Zealand in the last 7 years as they lead the five-match series 3-0. The only thing that can stop the winning march of Shreyas Iyer’s side could be the weather at Auckland in their fourth T20I match at Eden Park on Friday.

The visitors have already taken an assailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with their dominant win in the third T20I at Wellington earlier this year thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s blazing century. But the weather at Auckland on Friday evening is not looking very promising for cricket fans at the moment.

The MET department is predicting very strong winds in Auckland on Friday with possibility of thunderstorms as well. There is about 55 per cent possibility of rain and around 11 per cent chances of thunderstorms as well.

By the time the fourth T20I gets underway around 8pm local time, the temperature will be quite chilly at around 14 degrees Celsius. There will be about 26 per cent cloud cover in the evening as well with south westerly winds of around 28kmph expected.

Check Auckland weather update for India vs New Zealand 4th T20 HERE…

Straight boundaries at Eden Park shorter than ICC minimum guidelines

The Indian bowling attack will face another unique challenge at the Eden Park in Auckland – the venue of ODI World Cup semifinals in 1992 and 2015. However, the straight boundaries here are very small – less than ICC minimum requirements of 59.43m from the pitch centre. But since Eden Park was an existing venue before these rules came in, the venue has been given exemption.

Another run-fest is in the offing if rain permits the game to go ahead. The highest successful T20I run-chase at this venue was 245 back in 2018. Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be relishing at the opportunity to explode again on Friday.

Team India have a run rate of 10.45 across 38 innings in T20Is this year – the highest among all Full Member nations. In comparison, New Zealand have gone at 9.37 an over across 23 innings in the format.

With short straight boundaries, the New Zealand bowlers will have to be wary of the lengths they bowl to the Indian batters at Eden Park. Mitchell Santner’s side are already missing the services of experienced pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry due to injury while Jacob Duffy was clobbered for 26 runs in his opening over in Wellington earlier this week.

It will be interesting to see if Indian side will experiment with an additional spinner in either Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakravarthy at this venue.