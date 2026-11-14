IND vs NZ 5th ODI Weather Forecast: Rain threat looms over series finale in Mount Maunganui

India will face New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Rain could interrupt the series finale. Check the latest weather forecast, pitch conditions and what to expect from the venue.

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IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Rain threat looms over series finale (Photo: X)

India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. The visitors are aiming to end the tour on a high note, while the hosts will be looking to level the series after the dominant performance in the last match.

India won the first two ODIs, but New Zealand made a strong comeback in the fourth game. The hosts registered a massive 244-run victory after bowling India out for just 89 while defending a target of 333. With the final match scheduled at the same venue, both teams will be keen to adjust to the conditions and end the series on a positive note.

Bay Oval Pitch Report For IND vs NZ 5th ODI

The Bay Oval surface is generally known to be a good venue for batting. The pitch has a good bounce and carry and allows the batsman to play his shots once he is set at the crease. However, fast bowlers can also make an impact, especially with the new ball.

The fourth ODI was a showcase of how difficult it can become for batters when the seamers get into their rhythm. New Zealand’s pace attack made good use of the surface with movement off the pitch troubling the Indian batting line-up. Bowlers who can make good use of wobble seam could once again trouble the batters in the upcoming match.

Spinners, meanwhile, may not get much assistance from the surface. They will need to rely on their accuracy and variations to keep the scoring under control during the middle overs.

Bay Oval has hosted 14 ODIs so far. Teams batting first and chasing have won seven matches so the toss may not be a huge factor. The average first-innings score at the venue is 272.6, while teams batting second have managed an average of 234.7 runs.

Mount Maunganui Weather Report For IND vs NZ 5th ODI

The weather forecast could be a concern for Sunday’s match. According to the forecast mentioned by AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius, with winds from the northeast at approximately 9 km/h.

There is a 40% chance of precipitation with cloud cover expected to be high at around 81%. The forecast calls for passing showers and rain is expected to last about 30 to 40 minutes. Even a short spell of rain could interrupt the game and affect the playing conditions.

Both teams will hope that the showers pass quickly so that fans can enjoy a full contest. If rain does interrupt play, the captains may also have to rethink their plans at the toss.

What To Expect From The Final ODI?

Bay Oval is where the contest will be competitive. The pitch will have something for both batsmen and fast bowlers. A total of around 300 runs could be a tough score but the opening overs could be key with early movement for the seamers. The weather will also continue to be a major factor in how the match plays out.