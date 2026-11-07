IND vs NZ, 2ND ODI: India edge past New Zealand by 4 runs via DLS method in rain-hit second match, take 2-0 lead

India defeated New Zealand by four runs via the DLS method in a rain-hit second ODI at Wellington. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India beat New Zealand by 4 runs via DLS (Image - BCCI)

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: The second match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand was completed. Where the Indian team displayed an impressive performance to thrash the hosts by a big margin of four wickets to seal the second game at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

New Zealand got a chance to bat first. New Zealand’s opening pair, Will Young and Tim Seifert, had started their innings. Star Indian pacer Auqib Nabi presented his impressive bowling performance and dismissed the opening pair for the low scores.

Will Young was dismissed for 6 runs off 17 balls. Meanwhile, Tim Seifert was out for a duck. After their dismissals, the Indian bowling lineup displayed their brilliance as Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar dismissed players like Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls.

Gurnoor Brar took a four-wicket haul as he also dismissed skipper Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith for low scores and claimed his four wickets in this second game. Throughout that innings, Daryl Mitchell was the only batter to score 50 runs in this match.

For Team India, Auqib Nabi (2/31), Anshul Kamboj (2/25), Gurnoor Brar (4/30) and Axar Patel (2/28) were the bowlers to clinch wickets against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill’s Team India got the target of 135 runs from New Zealand. However, captain Gill was dismissed for a duck ball by Jacob Duffy. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma provided some runs with his impressive boundaries.

Speaking about his performance, Rohit Sharma scored 23 runs off 28 balls. In his knock, he smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who played an incredible knock for India in the first ODI game. He was dismissed for 7 runs off 7 balls.

After his dismissal, Shreyas Iyer scored 30 runs off 46 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six. KL Rahul was scoring runs, after the Indian team lost seven wickets. But, the rain interrupted this match once again. The result turned to India’s side as they won the match by 4 runs due to the DLS method.