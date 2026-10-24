IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Naman Dhir smashes quickfire 31 off 17 balls with 3 sixes against New Zealand | WATCH

Naman Dhir scores 31 off 17 balls with 3 sixes at 182.35 strike rate in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I. Right-hander dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

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Naman Dhir smashes quickfire 31 off 17 balls with 3 sixes against New Zealand in 2nd T20I (Photo: BCCI)

All-rounder Naman Dhir made a useful contribution with the bat in the second T20I against New Zealand, scoring 31 runs off 17 deliveries. On the other hand, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a forgettable outing, scoring just four runs, while Abhishek Sharma achieved a major milestone to become the third Indian batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

Naman Dhir played an attacking innings in the second T20I against New Zealand, scoring 31 runs off 17 balls. The right-hander hit one four and three sixes at a strike rate of 182.35 to keep India ticking at a brisk scoring rate during the chase.

Naman Dhir is showing us exactly what he can do with the big hits! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/e9L2mnQf0B — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

Dhir took on the New Zealand bowlers with a mix of powerful shots and quick running between the wickets. However, his innings ended in the 15th over when Mitchell Santner dismissed him, with Glenn Phillips completing the catch.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for four in second T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a difficult outing in the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24. The 15-year-old left-hander scored just four runs off eight balls before Nathan Smith dismissed him in the seventh over of India’s chase.

Sooryavanshi walked in at No. 3 after Sanju Samson’s dismissal. Daryl Mitchell took a sharp catch to send the youngster back to the pavilion, ending his brief stay at the crease.

The Bihar-born batter was included in India’s playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan, who suffered an injury while fielding during the opening match and was subsequently ruled out of the third T20I. Sooryavanshi, known for his attacking style, could not make the most of the opportunity.

Abhishek Sharma reaches 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, added another milestone to his T20I career. The left-handed opener became the third Indian batter to score 1,000 or more runs in T20Is in a calendar year.

Abhishek needed 15 runs to reach the landmark and completed it in just seven balls. He joined Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan on the list of Indian batters to achieve the feat.

In 2022, Suryakumar scored 1,164 runs in T20Is in 31 matches while Kishan scored 1,159 runs in 35 matches in 2026. The second T20I against New Zealand is Abhishek’s 36th T20I of the year.

Austria’s Karanbir Singh holds the world record for the most T20I runs in a calendar year, having scored 1,488 runs in 32 matches in 2025. Next is Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan with 1,326 runs in 29 matches in 2021.