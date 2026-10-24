IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Prince Yadav’s incredible yorker sends Finn Allen to the pavilion for 16 runs – WATCH

Star Indian pacer Prince Yadav strikes and dismisses dangerous Finn Allen for 16 runs off 14 balls in the second T20I match. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Prince Yadav dismisses Finn Allen for 16 runs off 14 balls in second T20I (Image - BCCI)

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is taking on New Zealand in the second T20I clash of the series. This match is being played at the same venue, where the first game was played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both teams are aiming for a win in this game to make the T20I series more interesting.

The Indian team had won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second clash. The hosts were invited to bat first in this game. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert opened for New Zealand. Star Indian pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar succeeded in getting a wicket for India, after a big gap of four years.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed New Zealand’s star batter Daryl Mitchell for a low score of 6 runs off 5 balls, caught by Tilak Varma. Throughout this game, the Indian bowling lineup showcased their excellence as India’s key pacer, Arshdeep Singh, also dismissed New Zealand’s opener Tim Seifert for 7 runs off 6 balls.

Young Indian star, Prince Yadav is playing his first match in this T20I series. He also showcased his impressive bowling performance and strike as well. Prince Yadav dismissed Finn Allen, who played a fantastic scoop shot on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s delivery, which went for an impressive six.

However, he tried to play the same shot on Prince Yadav’s delivery, which connected to the stumps and sent Finn Allen into the pavilion, who was moving forward to a good score. Finn Allen was dismissed for 16 runs off 14 balls, including one six at a strike rate of 114.29.

SCOOPED HIMSELF INTO TROUBLE Finn Allen tries the fancy route, but Prince Yadav has the final say! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/LUQCFQ3y2M — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

New Zealand’s star batters, Glenn Philips and Bevon Jacobs, are showcasing an attacking approach which is helping New Zealand to stabilize their innings, which forgot the route due to early collapses.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav